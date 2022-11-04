Nicholson Gordon

THREE WICKETS: Nicholson Gordon. Photo: CPL T20

Captain Shai Hope’s composed half-century kept Barbados Pride dreaming before fast bowlers Nicholson Gordon and Odean Smith wiped out the lower order to hand Jamaica Scorpions an emphatic 64-run victory in the Super50 Cup late Thursday night.

Asked to chase a challenging 278 under lights in the Zone B contest at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, the Pride recovered from a shaky start to be in command at 139 for two in the 29th over courtesy of Hope’s 86 and 57 from all-rounder Roston Chase.

The pendulum swung when left-arm spinner Dennis Bulli (two for 57) triggered a slide to leave the Scorpions on 167 for five in the 34th over but Hope remained entrenched, once again leading a recovery in an innings lasting 103 balls and including seven fours and a six.

He and Roshon Primus (15) had ground out a 39-run sixth wicket stand to push the Pride past the 200-run mark when Gordon (three for 21) and Smith (two for 24) produced incisive bursts to send the last five wickets tumbling for seven runs in the space of 19 runs, leaving the innings 213 all out at the start of the 45th over.

Captain Rovman Powell had earlier blasted 80 from 54 deliveries and Test star Nkrumah Bonner, 59 from 82 balls, as Scorpions rallied to 277 for six off 50 overs after opting to bat first.

When Chase pulled back the innings in a ten-over spell which yielded three for 33, Smith arrived to blast 44 from 35 deliveries, to give Scorpions late impetus.

The victory was the first for the Scorpions following a defeat in their opening match to Leeward Islands Hurricanes while for Pride, the loss was also their first following an opening win over West Indies Academy.

Test vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood struck a patient 31 from 51 deliveries as he put on 33 for the first wicket with Brandon King (25) and a further 61 for the second wicket with Bonner who counted half-dozen fours.

Bonner also added 44 for the third wicket with Andre McCarthy (26) before both fell to Chase in a slide that saw three wickets go down for 33 runs to leave the innings tottering on 171 for five in the 40th over.

However, Powell belted four fours and five sixes and Smith, one four and three sixes, the pair posting a whirlwind 90 for the sixth wicket.

Left-arm spinner Jeavor Royal then knocked over both Pride openers cheaply to leave the chase precariously placed at 33 for two in the eighth over before Hope and Chase combined in a 106-run, third-wicket stand to repair the damage.

Hope faced 103 balls and struck seven fours and a six while Chase produced an identical boundary count in a 67-ball knock before pulling a long hop from Bulli into McCarthy’s lap at deep mid-wicket in the 29th over.

Chase’s wicket was one of three to tumble for 28 runs and Hope’s efforts to salvage the innings ended in the 43rd when he too pulled an innocuous delivery, this time from Gordon for Smith to take a low catch at square leg.

Summrised scores:

SCORPIONS 277-6, off 50 overs (Rovman Powell 80, Nkrumah Bonner 59, Odean Smith 44 not out; Roston Chase 3/33)

PRIDE 213, 44.1 overs (Shai Hope 86, Roston Chase 57; Nicholson Gordon 3/21, Odean Smith 2/24)

—Scorpions won by 64 runs.

MORE GOLD, MORE CASH

ACE TTO swimmer Dylan Carter splashed to his eighth gold medal of the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup short course series in Indiana last night, adding yet another national record and a further US $10,000 cheque to his collection in the process.

This gold came in the Men’s 50m backstroke, as Carter powered to 22.72 seconds to be first to the wall, finishing ahead of USA multiple Olympic champion Ryan Murphy (22.99) and his compatriot Justin Ress (23.07).

QRC, Mucurapo survive, reach North semis

Queen’s Royal College (QRC) barely survived when playing out a ten-goal thriller against Championship Division Tranquility Secondary However, defending champions St Anthony’s College exited the North Zone Coca Cola InterCol at the quarter-final stage following a 7-6 penalty kicks defeat to East Mucurapo Secondary yesterday at the Hasely Crawford stadium.

Both matches ended level and were decided by kicks from the penalty spot. St Anthony’s lost a two-goal advantage when drawing 2-2 with East Mucurapo, a match with late-action drama, but coming nowhere close to matching the thriller on Fatima College Ground.

Red Force look to rebound against Volcanoes

Defending CG United Super50 champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be looking to take down the high-flying Windward Islands Volcanoes when the two teams meet at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain from 9 a.m. today.

The Red Force head into the game on the back of a nail-biting three-run loss against the Guyana Harpy Eagles in their Zone A match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Wednesday night. However all-rounder Yannic Cariah said the home team is still “pretty confident.”

Mall badminton on again

AFTER a very encouraging first event three weeks ago, the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association (TTBA) will present another “Family Fun Day of Badminton” today.

This event will take place from 1 p.m. at Trincity Mall and like the premiere at Gulf City, the target group will be anyone interested in learning the game.

Chandrika Ramsubhag is hoping for another very successful event after noting that over 200 persons were in attendance on at Gulf City.

The recently-elected president of the TTBA pointed out that more than more than 100 persons joined clubs, and club members and coaches will also be at Trincity Mall today hoping to recruit more interested players.

As was the case three weeks ago, two courts will be set up in the mall and players will be competing for prizes.

The October 16 event at Gulf City was the first advertised event in the sport since two months before the country was first shut down for Covid-19 in mid-March 2020.

Second seed crashes out at Oval

THE second seed crashed out and the No. 3 seed was forced to go the distance when the quarter-finals of the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Premiere Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournament were contested Thursday night at the QPCC Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

After unexpectedly dropping a set to a former Guyana national champion when he began his campaign the night before, No. 2 seed Corey McCartney of Canada was convincingly beaten 7-11, 13-11, 11-3, 11-3 by Maceo Levy.

The Frenchman is seeded eighth and ranked 265th in the world, 61 places behind his opponent.

All Sectors Netball one-day tournament today

The COURTS All Sectors Netball League will host a one-day tournament today at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena (ERISA), Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua, beginning at 11.00 a.m.

The event will serve as a pre-tournament competition ahead of the start of the 2023 season which is expected resume its annual programme, on Saturday January 7, 2023.

All Sectors Netball was last played in 2020 before being curtailed at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Teams that played then were invited to participate and to date; seven sides have confirmed participation. These are Bermudez United, Defence Force, Fire Service, Jabloteh, MIC Tigers, Police Service and the Unit Trust (UTC).

Teams are required to register 12 players and five officials only. They may register three male players but only two may be on court at any time during the game. These may play in any of the seven positions.