Scorpions sting Hurricanes

Jamaica Scorpions defeated Leeward Islands Hurricanes by four wickets in their Zone B match of the Super50 Cup at Coolidge Cricket Ground yesterday.

Taking first strike, the Hurricanes could only tally 207 in 49 overs. Skipper Jahmar Hamilton (54) continued his good form this series, top-scoring with another half-century for the hosts, while their were smaller contributions from Terrance Ward (32) and Jeremiah Louis (31).

Dennis Bulliwas the chief destroyer for the Scorpions, claiming three wickets while discarded West Indies seamer Sheldon Cottrell proved miserly, in bagging two wickets.

In the run chase, West Indies’ white-ball opener Brandon King blazed 87 while Chadwick Walton contributed 41 and Rovman Powell chipped in with an unbeaten 27. For the Hurricanes, Daniel Doram picked up two wickets.

Summarised Scores:

HURRICANES 207 off 48.5 overs (Jahmar Hamilton 54, Terrance Ward 32, Jeremiah Louis 31; Dennis Bulli 3-46, Sheldon Cottrell 2-6) vs SCORPIONS 182 for six off 36.5 overs (Brandon King 87, Chadwick Walton 41, Rovman Powell 27 not out; Daniel Doram 2-16) --Scorpions won by 4 wickets.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Local men claim gold in team sprint

Trinidad and Tobago copped gold in the elite men’s team sprint on the first day of the Caribbean Track Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, last night.

The team of Kwesi Browne, Zion Pulido and Ryan D’Abreau clocked 46.94 seconds in the three-lap, 750m event, finishing ahead of Cuba — Brayan Lopez, Rolando Mendez and Tony Garcia, who clocked 47.693.

Meanwhile, the T&T team of Maurice Burnette, Tariq Woods, Enrique de Comarmond and Liam Trepte placed second in the elite men’s team pursuit final, just finishing behind Cuba in that final. T&T clocked four minutes, 22.987 seconds with Cuba clocking 4:21.62 to claim gold.

WAIT AND SEE

WAIT AND SEE

AS much in the dark as most present during Tuesday’s announcement of the return of elite football in Trinidad and Tobago, representatives of the two major leagues are hopeful, but taking a wait and see approach.

Along with representatives from FIFA and CONCACAF and the Sport Ministry through its SportTT financial arm, normalisation committee (NC) chairman Robert Hadad announced the restart of organised football in early 2023 with a transitional league, to be followed by a main, nine-month long competition to be run from September 2023 to May 2024.

Scorpions sting Hurricanes

Jamaica Scorpions defeated Leeward Islands Hurricanes by four wickets in their Zone B match of the Super50 Cup at Coolidge Cricket Ground yesterday.

Taking first strike, the Hurricanes could only tally 207 in 49 overs. Skipper Jahmar Hamilton (54) continued his good form this series, top-scoring with another half-century for the hosts, while their were smaller contributions from Terrance Ward (32) and Jeremiah Louis (31).

Carter splashes to new 100m freestyle record

Carter splashes to new 100m freestyle record

TOP TTO swimmer Dylan Carter paced himself to a new national record in the men’s 100m freestyle when the first night of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Short Course (25m course) Open Swimming Championships concluded at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, Thursday night.

After being introduced to great cheers from swimmers and spectators alike, Carter continued his good form from the FINA Swimming World Cup series with another dazzling display of speed in the eighth and final heat of the event.

Campbell-Smith is No.1 in Costa Rica tourney

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith is the highest ranked female player in the San Jose Bowl Junior Tennis Tournament, which serves off today in Costa Rica.

The Trinidad and Tobago player is ranked second in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) and spearheads a list of five of the region’s top-20 girls in the 14 & under competition.

QRC to face Fatima in InterCol ‘North’ final

QUEEN’S ROYAL COLLEGE will face this season’s Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League runners-up, Fatima College, in next Friday’s Coca-Cola InterCol North Zone final, to be played at Hasely Crawford Stadium from 4 p.m.

Yesterday’s North semis saw QRC come from a goal down to defeat Malick Secondary 2-1, before Fatima completed a 8-0 rout of East Mucurapo Secondary, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.