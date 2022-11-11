Scorpions sting Hurricanes

Jamaica Scorpions defeated Leeward Islands Hurricanes by four wickets in their Zone B match of the Super50 Cup at Coolidge Cricket Ground yesterday.
Taking first strike, the Hurricanes could only tally 207 in 49 overs. Skipper Jahmar Hamilton (54) continued his good form this series, top-scoring with another half-century for the hosts, while their were smaller contributions from Terrance Ward (32) and Jeremiah Louis (31).
Dennis Bulliwas the chief destroyer for the Scorpions, claiming three wickets while discarded West Indies seamer Sheldon Cottrell proved miserly, in bagging two wickets.
In the run chase, West Indies’ white-ball opener Brandon King blazed 87 while Chadwick Walton contributed 41 and Rovman Powell chipped in with an unbeaten 27. For the Hurricanes, Daniel Doram picked up two wickets.
Summarised Scores:
HURRICANES 207 off 48.5 overs (Jahmar Hamilton 54, Terrance Ward 32, Jeremiah Louis 31; Dennis Bulli 3-46, Sheldon Cottrell 2-6) vs SCORPIONS 182 for six off 36.5 overs (Brandon King 87, Chadwick Walton 41, Rovman Powell 27 not out; Daniel Doram 2-16) --Scorpions won by 4 wickets.