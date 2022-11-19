The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batters failed to fire in the CG United Super50 final and it cost them.
Sent in to bat first, the Red Force tallied a below-par 217 all out off 47 overs and while their bowlers took the game down to the final five overs, the T&T franchise never had enough runs on the board to put the Jamaica Scorpions under pressure.
Led by Man-of-the-Match Chadwick Walton’s top-score of 80 and 55 from Andre McCarthy, the Scorpions stumbled but eventually reached 218 for seven off 47 overs to clinch a three-wicket victory and their first 50-over title since 2012.
The Scorpions’ chase began positively with Brandon King hitting Akeal Hosein for six in the first over. However, Shannon Gabriel’s early burst of pace proved too hot to handle for the batter, who eventually gloved a short leg-side delivery to the wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo with the score on 24.
But just as the Red Force were starting to build some momentum, McCarthy and Walton struck boundaries off Gabriel and Hosein to keep the Scorpions ahead of the required run rate.
Walton took up the mantle against the T&T spinners in the middle overs as Jamaica progressed to 83 for one after 18 overs.
And with pace ace Gabriel off the field, Pooran was deprived of his main weapon for the rest of the innings.
The Red Force needed wickets but Walton and McCarthy put the Scorpions in command of the chase.
Walton brought up his eighth 50-over half-century before smashing Cariah over long-on for six to bring up the century stand for the second wicket.
Both men were given lives with two catches going down before the Red Force finally got the second breakthrough in the 32nd over, Walton going for another big six but getting an edge to Ottley with Jamaica 68 runs away from victory.
McCarthy also tried to go over the fence off Hosein and picked out Khary Pierre in the deep to give the Red Force some hope with Jamaica still needing 63 runs from 15 overs.
But skipper Rovman Powell came in to get his team close, hitting Sunil Narine for a six to make his intentions known.
Pierre then came on to remove Alwyn Williams for three, caught by substitute fielder Mark Deyal at deep midwicket before Hinds struck two late blows, trapping Powell lbw for 25 and bowling Dennis Bulli for two to inject some drama into proceedings.
But Odean Smith smacked Hinds back over his head for a straight six before smacking Pierre for another maximum to all but seal the result.
Earlier, Kjorn Ottley (33) and Jangoo (23) were watchful at the start as the Red Force batted out the first ten overs without incident before wickets began tumbling.
Jangoo was caught by Peat Salmon attempting to pull Scorpions skipper Rovman Powell’s medium pace to the ropes and four overs later Ottley edged left-arm spinner Jeavor Royal to wicketkeeper Walton as the Red Force slipped to 57 for two.
They were 79 for four by the 22nd over with Jason Mohammed (three) and Darren Bravo (14) back in the dugout.
Skipper Nicholas Pooran, who was the in-form batter, also struggled to get his timing right, getting a few inside edges past the stumps. His luck ran out when he chased a wide ball from Smith and got an edge to Walton for just eight.
A 56-run stand between Yannic Cariah (43) and Akeal Hosein (37) revived the innings but the Red Force never managed to get on top of the bowling.
Cariah’s hit wicket dismissal off Smith signalled the start of the final slide, with Hosein following shortly after, offering a return catch to Salmon after getting T&T past 200.
Summarised scores:
Red Force 217 (47 overs) (Yannic Cariah 43, Akeal Hosein 37, Kjorn Ottley 33) vs Scorpions 218-7 (47 overs) (Chadwick Walton 80, Andre McCarthy 55)
---Scorpions won by three wickets.