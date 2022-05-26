Scorpions’ Thomas stars against Eagles

Aldane Thomas lashed a savage maiden first class hundred for the Jamaica Scorpions but left-hander Tagenarine Chanderpaul was closing in on his second in as many matches, as Guyana Harpy Eagles made a strong reply on the second day of the West Indies Four-Day Championship yesterday.
The 27-year-old Thomas, in only his 14th first class match, made exactly 100 from 101 deliveries as the Scorpions were dismissed for 393 in their first innings at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.
However, Chanderpaul then marched to an unbeaten 96 to guide the Harpy Eagles to 213 for one at the close, trailing by 180 runs.
At the Queen’s Park Oval, Test off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall snatched a five-wicket haul to earn the Leeward Islands Hurricanes a first-innings lead of 160, after the Windward Islands Volcanoes buckled for 173.
Hurricanes, dismissed for 333 in their first innings with Colin Archibald finishing 106 not out, ended the day on 64 for two—an overall lead of 224 heading into today’s day three.
Thomas produced the fireworks, however, smashing 16 fours and a brace of sixes, after resuming the day on 35 with the Scorpions 282 for six.
Test vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood added only four to his overnight 110 but his early dismissal—caught at cover by Chanderpaul off seamer Keemo Paul—did nothing to dent the Scorpions’ enthusiasm.
Thomas went on the attack, posting 76 for the eighth wicket with Jamie Merchant whose 39 came from 36 balls and included half-dozen fours and two sixes.
In reply, Chanderpaul once again anchored the Harpy Eagles’ innings in a knock that has so far spanned nearly 4-¾ hours, 229 balls and included 16 fours.
He put on 112 for the first wicket with Chandrapaul Hemraj, the left-hander entertaining with 15 fours and a six in an 87-ball innings.
When Hemraj perished on the stroke of tea, caught at the wicket driving loosely at a wide ball from fast bowler Nicholson Gordon, Chanderpaul combined with Tevin Imlach (38 not out) in a 101-run, second wicket partnership to keep the Harpy Eagles steady.
The Hurricanes, meanwhile, added 32 to their overnight 301 for nine before being dismissed, with left-arm pacer Preston McSween finishing with five for 92.
The Volcanoes then flattered to deceive, crashing from 73 for two to 173 all out to concede a significant first innings lead.
They owed much to Keron Cottoy who struck an unbeaten 73 from 97 balls at number six, while veteran opener Devon Smith chipped in with 35 but no other specialist batsman passed 15.
Cottoy, who hit 13 fours, ensured the tail wagged as he put on 26 for the ninth with Denis Smith (11) and 39 for the 10th with Darius Martin (8).
Captain Cornwall was outstanding with five for 61 while seamer Jeremiah Louis claimed three for 26, to sink the innings.
There was some reprieve for Volcanoes as they claimed openers Montcin Hodge (24) and Kieran Powell (18) cheaply.
Summarised scores:
At Diego Martin Sporting Complex:
JAMAICA SCORPIONS 393 (Jermaine Blackwood 114, Aldane Thomas 100, Alwyn Williams 51, John Campbell 37; Veerasammy Permaul 3/96)
vs GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 213-1 (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 96 not out, Chandrapaul Hemraj 78, Tevin Imlach 38 not out)
—Harpy Eagles trail by 180 runs with nine first innings wickets intact.
At Queen’s Park Oval:
LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 333 (Colin Archibald 106 not out, Jahmar Hamilton 52, Daniel Doram 43, Terrance Warde 30; Preston McSween 5/92) and 64-2 (Montcin Hodge 24)
vs WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 173 (Keron Cottoy 73 not out, Devon Smith 35; Rahkeem Cornwall 5/61)
—Hurricanes lead by 224 runs.