Scorpions thrash Volcanoes

After defeats in the opening rounds of the West Indies Championship in February, the Jamaica Scorpions bounced back with an emphatic innings and 14-run victory over the Windward Islands Hurricanes, in their round three clash at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday.
The Scorpions wrapped up victory halfway through the third day of the match, after having compiled a first innings lead of 209.
After bundling out the Volcanoes for a paltry 137 in the first innings, the Scorpions in their turn at the crease posted 346 all out on the back of an unbeaten 119 from Brandon King.
Starting the third day on 101 for three, the Volcanoes in their second innings were eventually dismissed for 195 as Derval Green and Jamie Merchant picked-up five wickets apiece for the Jamaicans.
It was the first win of the season for the Scorpions and the third straight loss for the Volcanoes.
In the other third round match, the Guyana Harpy Eagles enforced the follow-on against the Barbados Pride at the Queen’s Park Oval having dismissed the defending champions for 266 late yesterday.
Replying to Guyana’s 490 for seven declared, Shai Hope struck an entertaining 119 but it wasn’t enough to avoid Guyana enforcing the follow-on. The Pride reached 44 without loss at stumps but still trail by 180 runs.
Summarised Scores:
At Queen’s Park Oval
GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 490-7 decl. (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 140 not out, Gudakesh Motie 110, Tevin Imlach 53, Leon Johnson 37; Akeem Jordan 3-108, Raymon Reifer 2-37) vs BARBADOS PRIDE 266 (Shai Hope 119, Shane Dowrich 44, Raymon Reifer 29; Veerasammy Permaul 4-81) and 44 without loss (Shayne Moseley 25 not out)
Position: Barbados trail by 180 runs with all ten second innings wickets intact.
At Brian Lara Cricket Academy
WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 137 (Kerron Cottoy 50, Kavem Hodge 23; Marquino Mindley 5-20) and 195 (Kavem Hodge 63, Devon Smith 34; Derval Green 5-46, Jamie Merchant 5-72) vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS 346 (Brandon King 119 not out, Jamie Merchant 58, John Campbell 48, Leroy Lugg 36, Jermaine Blackwood 26; Preston McSween 4-96, Josh Thomas 3-56) --Result: Jamaica won by an innings and 14 runs