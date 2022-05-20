Scorpions thrash Volcanoes

Shai Hope

THROUGH POINT: Barbados Pride’s Shai Hope cuts to the boundary during his knock of 119 against the Guyana Harpy Eagles, during the third day’s play of their third round Regional 4-Day Championship match, yesterday, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

After defeats in the opening rounds of the West Indies Championship in February, the Jamaica Scorpions bounced back with an emphatic innings and 14-run victory over the Windward Islands Hurricanes, in their round three clash at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday.

The Scorpions wrapped up victory halfway through the third day of the match, after having compiled a first innings lead of 209.

After bundling out the Volcanoes for a paltry 137 in the first innings, the Scorpions in their turn at the crease posted 346 all out on the back of an unbeaten 119 from Brandon King.

Starting the third day on 101 for three, the Volcanoes in their second innings were eventually dismissed for 195 as Derval Green and Jamie Merchant picked-up five wickets apiece for the Jamaicans.

It was the first win of the season for the Scorpions and the third straight loss for the Volcanoes.

In the other third round match, the Guyana Harpy Eagles enforced the follow-on against the Barbados Pride at the Queen’s Park Oval having dismissed the defending champions for 266 late yesterday.

Replying to Guyana’s 490 for seven declared, Shai Hope struck an entertaining 119 but it wasn’t enough to avoid Guyana enforcing the follow-on. The Pride reached 44 without loss at stumps but still trail by 180 runs.

Summarised Scores:

At Queen’s Park Oval

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 490-7 decl. (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 140 not out, Gudakesh Motie 110, Tevin Imlach 53, Leon Johnson 37; Akeem Jordan 3-108, Raymon Reifer 2-37) vs BARBADOS PRIDE 266 (Shai Hope 119, Shane Dowrich 44, Raymon Reifer 29; Veerasammy Permaul 4-81) and 44 without loss (Shayne Moseley 25 not out)

Position: Barbados trail by 180 runs with all ten second innings wickets intact.

At Brian Lara Cricket Academy

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 137 (Kerron Cottoy 50, Kavem Hodge 23; Marquino Mindley 5-20) and 195 (Kavem Hodge 63, Devon Smith 34; Derval Green 5-46, Jamie Merchant 5-72) vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS 346 (Brandon King 119 not out, Jamie Merchant 58, John Campbell 48, Leroy Lugg 36, Jermaine Blackwood 26; Preston McSween 4-96, Josh Thomas 3-56) --Result: Jamaica won by an innings and 14 runs

‘UNDER THE COSH’

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be in a battle for survival on the final day of their West Indies Championship match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, today.

Having been set 459 to win, the Red Force slipped to 53 for four before skipper Joshua Da Silva and Yannic Cariah propped up the second innings briefly.

Powell and Thomas put T&T bowlers to the sword

Thomas batted T&T out of the match, each scoring quick half-centuries to take the lead from 240 at the start of play to over 400 by the luncheon interval.

Caught off a Shannon Gabriel no-ball off the fourth delivery of the day, Powell upped the tempo and started to play a few more shots, lashing consecutive fours off Jayden Seales before Montcin Hodge drove the pacer through cover for another boundary in the same over.

