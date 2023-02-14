Scotia to support Carifta Games

Scotiabank has signed on as a sponsor for the 50th staging of the NACAC Carifta Games, with the infusion of US$100,000 towards the execution of the championships.

The regional bank was announced as a Gold Elite sponsor at the launch last week in the Bahamas for the 2023 Golden Jubilee Games, scheduled for April 8 – 10 at the Thomas A Robinson National and Track and Field Stadium.

Speaking locally, Gayle Pazos, Senior Vice-president and Managing Director, Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago indicated: “The Carifta Games are instrumental in the development of our athletes throughout the region. We’re proud that as a regional institution we can support the creation of opportunities for youth to develop through sport, which instills values such as leadership, respect, integrity, teamwork, discipline, and responsibility.”

In its 50 years of existence, the Carifta Games has nurtured the talents of several athletes who went on to represent the region internationally. At last year’s Games, the Trinidad and Tobago team brought home 23 medals.

The Games have also produced world-record holders, Usain Bolt, of Jamaica, Darrel Brown of Trinidad and Tobago, and World champions like, Vernonica Campbell-Brown of Jamaica, Kirani James of Grenada, Kim Collins of St Kitts and Nevis and Pauline Davis-Thompson of the Bahamas.

“Track and field is a segment of sports we continue to see so many of our Caribbean youth excel in. Recognising this, in Trinidad and Tobago in 2022, we forged a relationship with the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAATT) through the Scotiabank/NAAATT Deon Lendore Bursary Programme, which seeks to provide support to ten junior athletes from the country to continue their education, helping to bolster their employment prospects, financial success, and life opportunities” Pazos concluded.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Batting points lift Red Force

Batting points lift Red Force

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force have the most batting points after the first two rounds of the West Indies Four-Day Championship and head coach David Furlonge is happy that the team’s is showing improvement in what was a problem area ahead of the regional first-class cricket season.

The Red Force are currently third on the six-team table with 20.6 points from two drawn matches against the Windward Islands Volcanoes in Grenada and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in Antigua.

Scotia to support Carifta Games

Scotiabank has signed on as a sponsor for the 50th staging of the NACAC Carifta Games, with the infusion of US$100,000 towards the execution of the championships.

The regional bank was announced as a Gold Elite sponsor at the launch last week in the Bahamas for the 2023 Golden Jubilee Games, scheduled for April 8 – 10 at the Thomas A Robinson National and Track and Field Stadium.

‘THE MOTIE-NATOR’

‘THE MOTIE-NATOR’

Rookie Gudakesh Motie notched a record-breaking 13-wicket match haul to spin dominant West Indies to a crushing innings and four-run victory over minnows Zimbabwe in the decisive final Test, yesterday.

The 27-year-old, in only his third Test, claimed six for 62 to follow up his career-best seven-wicket haul in the first innings as Zimbabwe, trailing by 177 on first innings, collapsed to 173 all out in their second innings, about 15 minutes after tea on the third day of the contest at Queens Sports Club.

Bajans in the way

Trinidad and Tobago’s Men’s U-17 football team play Caribbean rivals Barbados this evening for a spot in the round of 16 at the 2023 CONCACAF Men’s Under-17 Championship taking place in Guatemala.

A draw at the Estadio Pensativo this evening will secure T&T third place in Group F and push the junior Soca Warriors through to the knockout stage where they likely will face either Honduras or El Salvador Sunday.

Lee retains Ladies Open crown

Lee retains Ladies Open crown

Yeji Lee retained her Ladies Amateur Golf Open title at the St Andrews Golf Club in Moka, Maraval, Sunday.

Lee shot 76 and 75 for a gross score of 151 over the two-day event, to earn her a three-stroke victory in the Ladies first flight over second-placed Chloe Ajodha (154). Ajodha had led by three strokes after day one Saturday, having shot 73, but she trailed off Sunday, with 81, allowing the steady Lee to overtake her.

Rangers go for third CoC win tonight

Rangers go for third CoC win tonight

UNBEATEN LEADERS La Horquetta X Factor will look for a third win in the Ascension-sponsored zonal Champions of Champions football series, when taking on Tobago champions 1976 FC Phoenix tonight from 6 o’clock at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground.

East winners La Horquetta have maximum points from their opening two matches, scoring wins over North champions Belmont FC and South champions Pitchmen FC, while Phoenix drew their opening outing 1-1 against Belmont.