Seales among 36 awarded Windies retainer contracts

Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Jayden Seales is among 36 players who have been awarded Cricket West Indies international retainer contracts which will run from July 1 to June 30, 2023.
The West Indies men’s contracted player list sees Seales, left-arm seamer Obed McCoy and all-rounder Odean Smith awarded international retainer contracts for the first time while the West Indies women’s contracted player list sees all-rounders Mandy Mangru and Jannillea Glasgow along with batter Rashada Williams awarded first-time contracts with the regional team, all of which are development contracts.
For 2022-23, CWI has changed the men’s retainer contract structure to offer player contracts across all formats, compared to specific red or white-ball contracts in previous years and the offer of retainer contracts follows an evaluation period of performances from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, which is also supported by statistics from the previous 2019-2020 evaluation period.
According to CWI, this allows for all players to be appraised immediately after the evaluation period and provides a notice period before new contracts start on July 1.
West Indies men’s lead selector Dr Desmond Haynes congratulated all the players selected, describing them as “a dynamic group with the right mixture of experience and youthfulness to properly represent the people of the Caribbean.”
“With general retainer contracts, it gives us a pool of talented and dedicated cricketers, who can take West Indies cricket forward in years to come,” said Haynes.
Meanwhile, West Indies women’s lead selector, Ann Browne-John said her selection panel “placed a great focus on the young developing players because these are the ones who will help to build the team as we look towards the future.”
“The panel believes that the combination of experienced players and the emerging players will give a good base as we continue to prepare teams for international matches and the T20 World Cup early next year,” she added.
Full list of contracted players:
West Indies men: Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.
West Indies women: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser *, Shabika Gajnabi *, Jannillea Glasgow *, Chinelle Henry, Mandy Mangru *, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz *, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams *.
NB: *Denotes developmental contract.