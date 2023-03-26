Seales back in training

West Indies fast-bowler Jayden Seales has come a long way in his recovery from knee surgery last December and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge said the promising pacer is expected to do some light training with the T&T franchise today.
Seales was at the Queen’s Park Oval on Saturday during the West Indies Championship match between host Red Force and Barbados Pride. The pacer did some light work and according to Furlonge, he has been cleared do some bowling.
Asked for and update on Seales, Furlonge said: “I actually have some good news. Jayden was here today (Saturday) and he did some running and some walking.”
“The physio actually said that he will start back to bowl a few overs and we will gradually increase his workload so hopefully he will be back out in as short a time as possible. We expect him to start to do some bowling on Monday (today),” Furlonge added.
The Red Force coach noted that Seales is working hard to get back to West Indies Test team but said “it will take some time.”
“The next West Indies series is in July so if you look at May and June, there is not much competitive cricket he can play to go into that Test series. His next series might be in the Super50. The India series might be a bit too early in terms of competitive cricket but you never know. He is working really hard to get back on the field,” the Red Force coach concluded.