Seales back in training

West Indies fast-bowler Jayden Seales has come a long way in his recovery from knee surgery last December and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge said the promising pacer is expected to do some light training with the T&T franchise today.

Seales was at the Queen’s Park Oval on Saturday during the West Indies Championship match between host Red Force and Barbados Pride. The pacer did some light work and according to Furlonge, he has been cleared do some bowling.

Asked for and update on Seales, Furlonge said: “I actually have some good news. Jayden was here today (Saturday) and he did some running and some walking.”

“The physio actually said that he will start back to bowl a few overs and we will gradually increase his workload so hopefully he will be back out in as short a time as possible. We expect him to start to do some bowling on Monday (today),” Furlonge added.

The Red Force coach noted that Seales is working hard to get back to West Indies Test team but said “it will take some time.”

“The next West Indies series is in July so if you look at May and June, there is not much competitive cricket he can play to go into that Test series. His next series might be in the Super50. The India series might be a bit too early in terms of competitive cricket but you never know. He is working really hard to get back on the field,” the Red Force coach concluded.

CARNAGE!

Johnson Charles slammed a remarkable second T20I hundred to propel West Indies to their highest-ever T20I total but South Africa made a mockery of the target by completing the highest-ever successful run chase T20Is, to pull off an astonishing six-wicket win, yesterday.

ITF Triple Crown for Campbell

CATHERINE CAMPBELL captured her first major title in about a quarter-century yesterday and ended up winning a Triple Crown in the Steve Thomas International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

East clash against North in U-19 final

East will face North in the final of the Point Lisas Steel Products Limited Under-19 Inter-Zone tournament after both teams secured convincing victories in their respective semi-final fixtures last Thursday.

At the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, Andrew Rambaran’s 121 set up East’s 70-run victory over Central, while North defeated South by 95 runs in their semi at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.

Shamsi back for Junior Classic

LUCA SHAMSI is among 15 players from the host country competing in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) T&T International Junior Classic from today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Soca Warriors confident

Soca Warriors confident

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men footballers will be eyeing promotion to League A of the CONCACAF Nations League and a spot in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup when they tackle Nicaragua in Group C, of League B, from 8 p.m. today at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago.