SEALES BLOW

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales was gutted by the news that he would be out of action of the next four months due to a knee injury but has vowed to use to down time to ensure he comes back a better player.

The 21-year-old Trinidad and Tobago pacer suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee during the recent Test tour of Australia which the Windies lost 2-0.

Seales played the first game in Perth, bowling 21 overs in the first innings and grabbing one for 95. He bowled just three in the second innings and did not feature in the second match, which was a day/night Test in Adelaide.

Seales confirmed the news yesterday, describing the situation as “frustrating,” with the bowler wanting to stamp his name on international cricket during the now completed Australia series and the upcoming Test tours to Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“I will be out for four months and will be on crutches for six weeks,” he told the Express from England yesterday.

“I am currently doing rehab in the UK right now and I am coming back on the 22nd (December) and I will continue rehab there. I can’t put any weight on my foot until six weeks are up, so that is basically all I can do right now. The surgery was on December 13 on my left knee, my landing leg,” he revealed.

“It is frustrating in a sense because I was kind of hoping to use the Australia, Zimbabwe, South Africa tours to try and stamp my name in international cricket, seeing that these were my first tours away,” Seales continued.

“But in saying that, this is a chance for me to go back and get stronger and fitter and to gain a better understanding of my game and come back a better player and a more professional and mature player in terms of knowing my body to a better extent and being better prepared for all the cricket that I will have upon my return,” he added.

The former West Indies Under-19 standout is still in the early stages of his Test career but has already taken 37 wickets in ten matches.

He said the prospect of being on the sidelines and missing cricket for four months caused him to break down but his family came to his aid.

“My parents handled it better than me,” he said.

“I was actually speaking to Ian Bishop during the Australia series and he said he would not mind if I had to miss a year of cricket to correct the injury and everything I needed to correct...Hearing that, I would not have been too keen on it because I want to play.

“My parents sat me down, over the phone of course, and we talked while I broke down because I was frustrated that I will miss cricket for such a long period,” Seales continued.

“But they spoke to me and gave me the advice I needed and I have the support of my family and loved ones and Cricket West Indies, which allowed me to do the surgery out here and are keeping me across here for rehab. So, it is just a matter of doing what is necessary to come back out and repay the faith they are showing in me.”

Meanwhile, Red Force head coach David Furlonge said that Seales’ injury would be a big blow to the franchise but he is already looking at putting things in place to ensure T&T will be able to put up a challenge in the four-day tournament next year.

“We have stepped up our training with the fast bowlers and we are making more demands of them now and hopefully they will be up to the challenge,” said Furlonge.

Waldropt of the East-based Bio Mel Gym, defeated Donnel Phillip to win the elite male lightweight title. Both were junior fighters just two year ago. Phillip caused a bit of an upset when defeating undisputed former champion Michael Alexander at the 2019 National Championship, thus earning a spot on the senior team.