Seales helps Jaffna Kings secure berth in LPL final

Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Jayden Seales made an immediate impact with the ball yesterday to help Jaffna Kings book their place in the final of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) T20.
Seales grabbed two wickets in his first over and another in the back end of the innings as the Kings secured a 23-run victory over the Dumbulla Giants in Hambantota.
After posting 210 for four on the back of Avishka Fernando’s 100, the Kings made some early breakthroughs with Maheesh Theekshana and Suranga Lakmal reducing the Giants to 44 for three in the fifth over before Seales finally got the ball in his hand in the eighth over.
He removed Sandun Weerakkody for 12 with his second delivery and ended his first over with the wicket of Ramesh Mendis for a ‘duck’.
But Chamika Karunaratne hit an unbeaten 75 off just 47 balls to keep the game interesting but the target proved too much in the end.
Seales returned in the penultimate over to remove Imran Tahir, for six, to all but seal the result, finishing with three for 24 off four overs as the Giants reached 187 for nine when the overs ran out.
Seales is fourth on the list of top wicket-takers in the tournament with 14 scalps in six matches. Samit Patel of the Galle Galdiators tops the list with 15 wickets. Seales and company will face Galle Gladiators in the final tomorrow.