Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Jayden Seales is back in training with the Red Force franchise after recovering from a knee injury and eyeing a return to competitive action by the end of the month.
Seales played three games for Trinibago Knight Riders in the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League before his knee injury and so far the 21-year-old said he is on course to make a return to action for the Cricket West Indies Super50 Cup, set for early next month, and possibly the West Indies Test series against Australia in November and December.
On Monday, Red Force head coach David Furlonge confirmed that Seales had resumed training and is working his way back up to 100 per cent.
“He started back to train and everyday he is increasing his workload. One day he bowled 18 balls and the next day he bowled 24 so he is increasing to full strength, so he should be ready by the time the tournament starts,” said Furlonge.
Yesterday, Seales confirmed his ambition to play in the Super50 Cup and said his recovery has been “good so far.” He said the injury wasn’t as bad as initially thought and it was just a matter of doing the rehab and all that was necessary to build back strength in the knee.
In terms of his progression back to a full workload, Seales said he started bowling last week with two overs at 60 per cent and then went up to three at 70 per cent. Now he is bowling six overs at 70 per cent but is hoping to run in at a longer run-up and at 100 per cent over the next week in order to see where he is at.
“I’m supposed to do three weeks of therapy and I am on my third week now and I am pain-free so it is just to ramp it up to 100 per cent and see how it feels and when I do that then I would know where I am at, and how I am feeling,” Seales explained.
“I am definitely looking forward to the Super50,” he continued. “I am not sure what the team is going to be but I am hoping we put together a tournament-winning team and we can go and perform to the best of our ability. My goal is to make sure my mind is clear and that I am not studying the knee injury, so I can give my 100 per cent for the team without feeling any pain or discomfort and hopefully we can get the wins that we need,” he added.
Seales, who has expressed his desire to play all formats of the game, has so far featured in nine Tests for the West Indies, grabbing 36 wickets. He has also played seven ODIs for the regional side but is yet to play a T20 International.
Asked if he thought about cutting back on the amount of cricket he is playing to minimise potential injuries, the seamer said: “If I am being brutally honest, I would say no.”
He went on, “The main reason behind it is that I have played a lot of cricket over the past six months or so and it (getting injured) wasn’t as a result of the amount of cricket I played. I think it was me not being able to do my gym sessions between the little breaks and probably recovering properly,” he reasoned.
“I haven’t played much white-ball cricket for West Indies. I think I just need to get in my gym sessions in between the amount of cricket I am playing and manage myself on days I don’t need to go to the extent that I go,” he concluded.