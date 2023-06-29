Seales in West Indies training squad for India

Recuperating fast bowler Jayden Seales has been named in a West Indies squad for a preparation camp ahead of the start of the two-match Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Series against India in the Caribbean next month.
Seales last played for West Indies in the first Test against Australia at Perth last December. He had knee surgery in December and has subsequently been working on a rehabilitation programme overseen by the CWI medical team.
The training squad includes several players who are uncapped at the Test level—including batters Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, and Kirk McKenzie; as well as fast bowlers Akeem Jordan, and Jair McAllister. Also in the training squad is veteran Red Force fast pacer Shannon Gabriel.
The camp will be held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua, with training starting today. The squad for the opening Test will be named at a later date and will travel to Dominica on Sunday 9 July.
The Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test series will be the first fixtures for both West Indies and India in the new 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship. The first Test will be at Windsor Park, Dominica from 12-16 July, which will be followed by the historic second Test on 20-24 July at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad —marking the 100th Test match between West Indies and India.
SQUAD: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Jair McAllister, Kirk McKenzie, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.
TEST MATCH SCHEDULE:
12-16 July: 1st Test, Windsor Park, Dominica
20-24 July: 2nd Test, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad