Seales keeping it real ahead of ODI series

Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Jayden Seales is in line to make his One-Day International debut for the West Indies in the upcoming series against Ireland in Jamaica and the youngster said he will be content with simply contributing to a winning start for the Caribbean team.
Speaking to the media yesterday ahead of tomorrow’s first ODI at Sabina Park, Seales said the energy in the camp is good and that he and the rest of the players are looking to start the year on a positive note.
Asked about his expectations, Seales said: “For me I tend to set very realistic goals.
“I am not one to say I am going to get a dream debut and take five on debut. That is not what I tend to look forward to. I try to keep it as simple as possible. If I get to play and I get two or three wickets in a winning effort, I will be very pleased with that, once I do my best for the team,” the 20-year-old Seales added.
Following a successful outing in the Under-19 World Cup, Seales was fast-tracked into the West Indies Test set-up as a teenager and was again impressive in his first few matches.
He was subsequently drafted to play in the Lanka Premier League T20 where he was one of the best pacers on show in a tournament dominated by spinners.
Now he is on the cusp of a white-ball debut and while he noted there is always pressure on him to perform,pressure is not his focus.
“For me I think I have been under pressure the majority of the time in my career thus far, seeing that I am the youngster and I have been performing as well. So now the media and everyone will be looking at me to (continue) to perform and if don’t perform, the talk might come up that he is too young. So, I tend to think yes, there is pressure but I don’t take it on,” said Seales.
“I just go out and enjoy my cricket and play to the best of my ability and if on the day I happen to perform well for the team, I am very pleased,” he added.
While he is looking ahead to the opening match tomorrow, Seales said the first order of business is getting selected in the starting XI.
“As a fast bowler, on a good cricket wicket, you always want to be able to get out there and bowl well for the team and get wickets but it is not up to me. It is up to the selectors, captain and coach whether I am in the first eleven or not. I will do my best in training and bowl to the best of my ability and we will see what happens from there,” he said.