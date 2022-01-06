Seales keeping it real ahead of ODI series

Jayden Seales

Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Jayden Seales is in line to make his One-Day International debut for the West Indies in the upcoming series against Ireland in Jamaica and the youngster said he will be content with simply contributing to a winning start for the Caribbean team.

Speaking to the media yesterday ahead of tomorrow’s first ODI at Sabina Park, Seales said the energy in the camp is good and that he and the rest of the players are looking to start the year on a positive note.

Asked about his expectations, Seales said: “For me I tend to set very realistic goals.

“I am not one to say I am going to get a dream debut and take five on debut. That is not what I tend to look forward to. I try to keep it as simple as possible. If I get to play and I get two or three wickets in a winning effort, I will be very pleased with that, once I do my best for the team,” the 20-year-old Seales added.

Following a successful outing in the Under-19 World Cup, Seales was fast-tracked into the West Indies Test set-up as a teenager and was again impressive in his first few matches.

He was subsequently drafted to play in the Lanka Premier League T20 where he was one of the best pacers on show in a tournament dominated by spinners.

Now he is on the cusp of a white-ball debut and while he noted there is always pressure on him to perform,pressure is not his focus.

“For me I think I have been under pressure the majority of the time in my career thus far, seeing that I am the youngster and I have been performing as well. So now the media and everyone will be looking at me to (continue) to perform and if don’t perform, the talk might come up that he is too young. So, I tend to think yes, there is pressure but I don’t take it on,” said Seales.

“I just go out and enjoy my cricket and play to the best of my ability and if on the day I happen to perform well for the team, I am very pleased,” he added.

While he is looking ahead to the opening match tomorrow, Seales said the first order of business is getting selected in the starting XI.

“As a fast bowler, on a good cricket wicket, you always want to be able to get out there and bowl well for the team and get wickets but it is not up to me. It is up to the selectors, captain and coach whether I am in the first eleven or not. I will do my best in training and bowl to the best of my ability and we will see what happens from there,” he said.

Right man, right time

Right man, right time

Batting legend Desmond Haynes was yesterday appointed the new men’s chairman of selectors on a two-and-a-half year contract, as Cricket West Indies’ overhaul of its selection system continued following last October’s Twenty20 World Cup disappointment.

TTCB urges players to vaccinate

Although there is no timeline for the restrictions on contact sports to be lifted, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) is all set to return to the field of play next month once the Ministry of Health gives the green light.

Yesterday, TTCB president Azim Bassarath provided an overview of the Board’s plans for 2022, which included a detailed Covid-19 return to play policy and fixtures for the season ahead, as well as a promise to the fraternity that cricket will not become a Covid-19 fatality.

Powell shows form against Ireland

Rovman Powell warmed up for upcoming assignments against Ireland and England with a stunning half-century as Jamaica Scorpions thrashed Ireland by five wickets in a 50-over warm-up here Wednesday.

Asked to chase 235 at Sabina Park, the hosts cantered to their target in the 39th over thanks to captain Powell’s 82 off 63 balls.

Remembering Glen Sealy

Remembering Glen Sealy

Monday January 3, 2022, was one of the most painful days that I have experienced to date.

On that day my friend/brother Glen Sealy passed away in Ville de Grange, France. A good morning greeting on WhatsApp, as was my usual daily ritual with Glen, turned out to be my last, when his son Gregg replied saying his Dad had just passed away an hour ago from a massive heart attack after paramedics spent almost 40 minutes trying to revive him.

Paul getting ready to head back to work

AFTER a brief visit home for the Christmas season, top Team TTO cyclist Nicholas Paul will head back to the World Cycling Centre (WCC) in Switzerland at month’s end to continue his preparation for three major international competitions in 2022.