Seales makes the cut

Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Jayden Seales has been included in the West Indies 17-man squad for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa, bowling off on Thursday at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.
Also included in the provisional side were T&T’s Shannon Gabriel, Darren Bravo and Joshua Da Silva as well as openers Shai Hope and Kieran Powell and all-rounder Roston Chase. The squad is expected to be further cut down to an official 13 members on Monday.
Seales, who represented the West Indies at the last Under-19 World Cup, has been training with the West Indies and was even among the Test reserves when the team travelled to New Zealand late last year. He made his first-class debut on that tour for West Indies A against New Zealand A. He was also a part of the setup for the Sri Lanka series as a developmental player.
Seales was impressive in the recent West Indies inter-squad four-day practice taking 4 for 40 in the second innings, including the wickets of Hope and Bravo.
Meanwhile, left-hander Kieran Powell has been recalled to the West Indies Test setup for the first time in nearly three years. Powell, who has not featured for West Indies in the last 2 1/2 years, struck 22 and 95 during the inter-squad contest, to follow up his 429 runs in the last first class season for Leeward Islands Hurricanes.
Hope, meanwhile, has regained the selectors trust by his continued heavy scoring in the One-Day International format where he averaged 86 in the three-match series against Sri Lanka last March, and boasts a career average of 53. Hope, who was axed following the tour of England last July, hit 79 and 106 in the inter-squad game to further augment an already solid case for his return.
Meanwhile, John Campbell, who has occupied the opening position for the last two years, has been dropped. Campbell paid the price for his weak form internationally and his failure to notch any performance of merit in the intrasquad contest. The Jamaican averages 23 from 15 Tests and his 68 runs from four innings against Sri Lanka recently did little to enhance his prospects. Needing to really impress selectors in the intrasquad game, the Jamaican left-hander struggled with scores of 20 and two.
Despite only bowling ten balls in the practice game due to an issue with his right hamstring, speedster Gabriel was still included in the provisional list along with veteran left-hander Bravo, who failed twice in the game and has averaged 11 from his last seven Tests. The selectors have also revealed that four other young fast bowlers Keon Harding, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley and Nial Smith will remain in St Lucia to assist the Test squad with their preparations.
SQUAD:
Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.