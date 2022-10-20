Seales returns to Red Force action

Fast bowler Jayden Seales has gotten the green light to return to action today in the second Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 50-over trial match which will be a day/night game bowling off at 2 p.m. at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
The Red Force will open their CG United Super50 Cup title defence on October 31 at Tarouba against the Combine Campuses and Colleges (CCC) and today’s game will be good practice for the team which will be finalised this weekend.
Seales injured his knee during the Trinbago Knight Riders’ Hero Caribbean Premier League campaign in September and after rehab work, he resumed training with the Red Force earlier this month.
Red Force head coach David Furlonge confirmed yesterday that the speedster has been cleared to take part in today’s fixture without any restrictions.
Seales missed Wednesday’s trial game at the same venue which was affected by rain. The Sunil Narine XI emerged victorious in that encounter, with Jeremy Solozano scoring a half-century. Mark Deyal grabbed two wickets for Narine’s team in the fixture that was played against a Kieron Pollard-led team.
Seales will line up for Narine’s team today as they battle the Isaiah Rajah XI that will feature Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Bryan Charles, Kjorn Ottley and Jon Russ Jaggesar.
Also in Narine’s XI will be fast bowlers Shannon Gabriel and Anderson Phillip as well as wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva and experienced middle order batters Darren Bravo and Jason Mohammed.
Red Force trial match squads:
Narine XI: Sunil Narine (captain), Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Joshua Da Silva, Mark Deyal, Terrance Hinds, Imran Khan, Khary Pierre, Shannon Gabriel, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.
Rajah XI: Isaiah Rajah, Kjorn Ottley, Amir Jangoo, Kirstan Kallicharan, Denesh Ramdin, Jyd Goolie, Jahron Alfred, Bryan Charles, Uthman Muhammad, Rayad Emrit, Shaaron Lewis, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Ricky Jaipaul.