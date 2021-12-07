Seales stars for Kings

Jayden Seales

FLASHBACK: Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Jayden Seales sends down a delivery during a Super50 Cup match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Antigua, last March. —Photo: CWI Media/Phillip Spooner

West Indies quick Jayden Seales snatched a two-wicket haul to help fire Jaffna Kings to their first win of the Lanka Premier League, yesterday.

The 20-year-old followed up on his three wickets in Sunday’s opener which came in a losing effort, to claim two for 23 as Kings rebounded to beat Dambulla Giants by eight wickets at R Premadasa Stadium.

Opting to bat first, Giants were bundled out for 110 with three balls left in the innings, Nuwanidu Fernando top-scoring with 23 from 25 balls to be the only batsman to pass 20.

Leg-spinner Hasaranga de Silva (3-16) and 21-year-old off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana (3-22) both ended with three wickets apiece while veteran Test pacer Suranga Lakmal took two for 28.

Seales’s first two-over spell cost just six runs but was roughed up on return for his second spell, his third over — the 18th of the innings — leaking 18 runs.

Englishman Tom Kohler-Cadmore then stroked an unbeaten 45 off 30 balls as Kings marched to their target in the 13th over.

They lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz cheaply for three in the third over with 13 runs on the board but Kohler-Cadmore put on 63 for the second wicket with Avishka Fernando (33) and a further 38 in an unbroken third wicket stand with Shoaib Malik who struck a 10-ball unbeaten 26 with three sixes.

In the other game of the doubleheader, neither Jamaican Kennar Lewis (0) nor fellow countryman and West Indies batsman Rovman Powell (1) made any impact as their Kandy Warriors failed to defend their 143 for six and went down by four wickets to Galle Gladiators.

