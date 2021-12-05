Seales unable to prevent Kings defeat

Jayden Seales

FAVOURABLE IMPRESSION:  Jayden Seales

Gifted fast bowler Jayden Seales made an excellent start to life in the Lanka Premier League with an incisive three-wicket haul but the performance came in a losing cause as his Jaffna Kings suffered a heavy 54-run loss to Galle Gladiators.

In the opening match of the T20 championship here yesterday, the 20-year-old Trinidadian put the disappointment of West Indies’ heavy series defeat behind him to claim three for 23 from four miserly overs and restrict Gladiators to 164 for seven at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Captain Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored with 56 from 31 deliveries, striking half-dozen fours and three fours to inspire a 52-run, third wicket stand with Ben Dunk (17), and a further 40 for the fourth wicket with Samit Patel whose 42 (31 balls) included six fours.

Seales conceded only 19 runs from his first three overs in two separate spells, before snatching two wickets in the last over while giving up only four runs.

In reply, Kings were dismissed cheaply for 110 in the 19th over, only Wahab Riaz with 27 (20 balls) showing any resistance after arriving at number eight. He slammed two fours and two sixes in a 33-run eighth wicket stand with Suranga Lakmal (10), which represented the most productive partnership of the innings.

Kings were undermined by the left-arm spin of Samit who snared three for 23 while Pakistan off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez (2-11) and leg-spinner Pulina Tharanga (2-13) finished with two wickets apiece.

Seales, who made his international debut as a teenager earlier this year, has played four Tests but took no part in the two-Test series in Galle when West Indies lost both Tests.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
POLLARD RULED OUT

POLLARD RULED OUT

Shai Hope will lead West Indies for the first time after Kieron Pollard was ruled out of the tour of Pakistan starting next week.

While the 28-year-old Hope will preside over the three One-Day Internationals, the 26-year-old Nicholas Pooran will lead in the three-match Twenty20 International series following on from his stint in the Caribbean earlier this year.

Seales unable to prevent Kings defeat

Seales unable to prevent Kings defeat

Gifted fast bowler Jayden Seales made an excellent start to life in the Lanka Premier League with an incisive three-wicket haul but the performance came in a losing cause as his Jaffna Kings suffered a heavy 54-run loss to Galle Gladiators.

ASATT announces team for FINA World Champs

Led by Olympians Dylan Carter and Cherelle Thompson, the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) unveiled its official team to represent this country at the 15th FINA World Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi, from December 6-21.

Boyd just short

Boyd just short

Trinidad and Tobago’s Ahkeel Boyd just missed out on a podium finish on the final day of the inaugural Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia, yesterday.

Morris: Harford made us feel at home

Morris: Harford made us feel at home

FORMER national football team captain Clayton “JB” Morris was not surprised at the recent passing of Anthony Harford; sports administrator, businessman and media personality.