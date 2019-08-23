Seales wants to bowl faster

Trinidad and Tobago fast-bowler Jarlarnie Seales is hoping to turn a few heads at the Trinbago Knight Riders pre-tournament camp starting on Wednesday.
The right-arm bowler, who came through the ranks of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) youth development programme, was the stand-out pace bowler in the World Universities T20 tournament earlier this year, taking nine wickets. He was selected to join the TKR training camp ahead of the new Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 season which bowls off on September 4.