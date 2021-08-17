‘Sealesing’ the moment

The West Indies have won a most remarkable Test match.”
Those words by commentator Ian Bishop put the final touches on the WI vs Pakistan battle at Sabina Park on Sunday afternoon.
There was high excitement in Bish’s voice, the former West Indies fast bowler‘s tone reflecting both the fact that the match had been decided with the last WI pair at the crease and that the Windies were the ones who pulled off the win.
Professional as he is, one can still understand Bishop’s buoyancy as a West Indian cricket fan and ex-player. Wins in Test cricket are few and far between for the men in maroon; so when victory is achieved, it is often greeted with much celebration. And when that win is pulled off in the manner that one was in the first Test, a certain amount of jubilation usually follows.
The West Indies players though, seemed to take their success in stride on Sunday. There was not the wild celebration that some past victories in nail-biters have provoked; not even from Kemar Roach, the veteran bowler turned batting Messiah. Even the shot through covers off Hasan Ali that brought the winning runs was sedate; “Roachie” stroking the ball rather than smashing it for four.
The Pakistanis could have done with his poise. Twice they dropped Roach, misses that in the end made the difference between victory and defeat. Ali, the bowler who conceded that final boundary would have felt that blow extra hard. As he sank to his haunches and puffed out some air, he might have been remembering the chance he personally spilled at midwicket.
In games when the margin between winning and losing is so fine, the second-guessing can be agonising for the losers.
But Ali and his skipper Babar Azam will not be too down about missing out. They will know they could easily have been the ones going into Friday’s second Test as the series leaders.
On a pitch that always gave the bowlers help, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Faheem Ashraf and Ali were constant threats, and frankly, the West Indies top order as a whole, did not look like they could make substantial runs against them.
Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner and Kyle Mayers made nine between them in the entire match. What was more worrying was that Powell and Mayers in particular didn’t seem to have the techniques to counter the seaming ball. You can’t be indecisive against pacey left-arm Afridi with the angles he creates.
What saved the Windies was their captain Kraigg Brathwaite being his best, positive, sheet anchor self at the top of the order. His first innings 97 really set the platform for his bowlers.
The Windies pacers were just as dangerous as their Pakistani counterparts. Man-of-the-Match Jayden Seales is still a rookie after three Tests, but his ability to move the ball away from the right-handers has given the WI attack an extra edge different from what Shannon Gabriel offers and he does his stuff more consistently than Alzarri Joseph.
Already the expectations for the teenager from T&T are high and the talk big. Roach and Brathwaite have already marked him down as “special.”
Big things were said about Joseph too. He has not quite met those expectations yet, but time is still on his side.
With Seales though, you get the impression that he is not phased by the praise.
As well as he did in the first Test, he told the media yesterday that he was not totally satisfied with how he bowled. He leaked too many runs for his liking, he said. It was a good observation. And having got a look at him now, the Pakistan batsmen will be planning a counter-attack. The job for Seales will be to raise his game, to make the opposition have to continually play catch-up.
That’s what the truly special ones do.
So having laid down a marker for himself in the first Test, it will be fascinating to see if Seales can keep to his own high standards. His team-mates must do the same. They too will have to knuckle down and rise to the occasion again.