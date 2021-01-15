Search on for local women’s football coach

Over 75 coaches from all over the globe have applied be the head coach of the local women’s programme, Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) Director of Women’s Football Jinelle James has said.
James said since the opening of the application process to fill the position Monday, “it has been an overwhelming response thus far from some really highly qualified and reputable personalities so we continue.”
The deadline for the application process is Tuesday. To date, the TTFA have been flooded with “a plethora of resumes”, James said, to review. At the close of submission of applications, the TTFA will then make a short-list of potential best-suited candidates before making a final selection.
“I think at this time we have to look at the women’s team (going through a ) re-building, re-establishing phase because right now we have currently, we are 65 in the FIFA ranking in women’s football which is the lowest we have ever been in history thus far,” james explained, “So we have to look at rebuilding and re-establishing ourselves as a powerhouse in the Caribbean, in the region.”
She said some of the required attributes of the next coach must be to have a passion and a drive that would be infectious to the women’s players and the women’s programmes overall. She added the selected coach must be willing to work under some challenging circumstances but willing to push through, “understanding that there will be some difficulties especially with the Covid-19.”
“I reiterate that we can’t forget the situation with Covid. We have players that are abroad. A lot of different circumstances that he or she will have to manage so it is just an open mind to the circumstances,” James reasoned.
Outside of Trinidad and Tobago, applications have been submitted by persons from Spain, England, Portugal, Brazil, Argentina, a couple of European countries and the USA. “It has been really extensive...We have had over 75 applications thus far,” she noted.
The selected coach will be accountable to the TTFA’s technical director (TD) (Dion La Foucade) and technical committee, and will have major responsibilities including: leading training sessions, providing motivation and advice during game-play, developing game plans, attending try-outs, scheduling team meetings, and identifying the individual abilities of each player.
He/she will also: Be a member of the TTFA’s technical department; lead and manage a national team, including its player personnel and technical staff; aid in the selection of the player personnel of that national team; develop and implement the training programme of that national team and submit that programme to the TTFA’s TD.
The successful candidate will also be charged with reporting on the implementation of that programme to the TTFA’s TD and technical committee, including the performance of player personnel and technical staff.
James was also encouraged by the additional money FIFA is pumping into the women’s game.
“It will certainly help to ignite programmes that we would like to introduce, it makes it more possible, more realistic to look at introducing more development programmes, not proper elite programmes, per se, but programmes that lead towards the elite football teams, the national teams,” James said.