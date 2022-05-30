Searching for answers

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge said there were “no excuses” for his team’s “poor” performance against Barbados Pride which saw them fall to an innings and 22-run defeat inside three days at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba last week.
Speaking to the media following the defeat, which came just after lunch on the penultimate day of the fourth-round match, Furlonge said: “We have to rate it as poor. There is no other way to describe it.”
“In the previous game, we didn’t have the patience to bat or bowl. In this game, we got out to some poor, amateurish shots so we will have to do some hard work and see what we can do for the next game,” he added.
The Red Force were 50 for five in their first innings against Barbados before being dismissed for 133. They were 55 for four in their second turn in the middle against the Bajans before being bowled out for 139.
In their previous game against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, T&T were 64 for six in their first innings before being bowled out for 140 and 53 for four in their second innings before a Yannic Cariah ton took them to 271.
Asked about the batting woes, Furlonge said: “There are many factors that could account for it but we are not looking to make any excuses.”
“They are professional players. We have to go back and work with the analyst and see what’s going on. I am sure you have been watching and you see the kind of shots being played, even coming down to the end there.”
“Poor shots. We will have to look at that see the players’ commitment and we will probably have a talk with them,” the Red Force coach continued.
He explained that the objective at the start of the third day was for overnight batters Jason Mohammed and Keagan Simmons to bat until lunch and then they would take it from there.
“If we could have batted out the day, with the batters we have, scoring at a rate of 3.5 per over, we would have been 300 runs or more and then we would have come back to bat again on the final day. But you can make the best plans in the world but to execute the plans is where we faltered,” he added.
“I wouldn’t say we couldn’t come to terms with it (Barbados’ bowling). We played bad shots. It is not a matter that we couldn’t handle the bowling. We played poor shots,” Furlonge lamented.
As it stands, T&T are no longer in the title hunt but still have one game in hand. Their approach in the season finale remains to be seen but Furlonge is hoping his players turn things around and end the season on a high.
T&T will face Guyana Harpy Eagles at Queen’s Park Oval in the fifth and final round of the shortened first-class season starting Wednesday and pride will be on the line for Imran Khan’s men.
“We still have to play for pride and the insignia of the Red Force and for the country so we will come out and see how we can improve for the next game,” said Furlonge.
“I think the bowlers did an excellent job...we just haven’t been getting the starts we want. We need to get the openers building partnerships and then take it from there,” he concluded.