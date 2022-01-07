SEASON PREMIERE

West Indies white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard is happy to be back with the team and said the regional side will be looking to play a brand of cricket that will enable them to win all three matches against Ireland, starting with the first One-Day International today at Sabina Park, in Jamaica.
Pollard was ruled out of the West Indies’ white-ball tour of Pakistan late last year but has since recovered from his hamstring injury and is refreshed, refocused, and ready, as the ODI squad looks to return to winning ways.
“I’m happy to be back. I’ve gotten five or six weeks of physiotherapy and rehab and I’ve been doing some work behind the scenes, so yes I’m fit and I’s ready to go,” Pollard told the media yesterday.
As far as the upcoming series goes, Pollard said the Windies want to start off the year on a positive note and churn out more consistent performances and that they now have an opportunity to try and put things right.
“Hopefully, the fans can continue to sort of bear with us until we get that right combination and get the guys in that mindset and frame of mind to actually perform on a consistent basis,” said Pollard.
“We are not going to hide from that fact (that we have not performed consistently well in ODI cricket) but we have an opportunity to try to put things right.
“This is a different format to the ones that we played recently and we are looking forward to challenges, not just in this series but in the season ahead,” Pollard noted.
Series opener
Looking ahead to the series opener, Pollard said that spirits are high in the camp and he is hoping it will be reflected when they take the field. “For the last three days or so, you can see the enthusiasm and excitement in the guys so hopefully that can transfer onto the cricket field and we can start 2022 on a different level and set that template for us going forward,” he added.
“We want to come out and play a brand of cricket where we can win all three games. For us it is about focusing on what needs to be done as a team going forward. We are looking to start the series on a high.
“This is a build-up for 2023 and this is a stepping stone for that. We have Ireland in front of us and we still have to play cricket and be disciplined in all aspects of our game,” Pollard continued.
“Hopefully we can hit the ground running and improve on areas we need to improve on -- running between the wickets, communication, rotation of strike...nailing our yorkers and executing our skills at the back end with the ball -- and continue to get better as cricketers,” he concluded.
The first ODI of the three-match series bowls off at 10.30 a.m. (T&T time) today.
WI SQUAD:
Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (vice captain), Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas
Covid-19 reserves: Keacy Carty, Sheldon Cottrell