Sebastien Byng goes for gold in ITF

SEBASTIEN BYNG will attempt to become the second Trinidad and Tobago player to capture a title in successive days when the curtain falls on the ITF (Internaional Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament today, in St Lucia.
Jordane Dookie became the first yesterday when she and Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett of Canada did not even have to pick up their racquet in the 18 & under doubles final as Barbadian Serena Bryan and Jaiya Siffrard of the United States were unable to take the court.
The second seeds had produced a nail-biting 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 12/10 triumph the night before in the semi-finals over Allegre sisters, Olivia and Camille, who both reached the singles final yesterday.
Dookie, the first player from this country to be the top seed in an ITF singles event in at least two decades, was edged 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 by the unseeded Olivia, whose seventh-seeded 13-year-old sister Camille trounced No. 4 fellow American Gabriela Vilar 6-0, 6-3 in the other semi-final.
After his commanding (6-4, 6-1) victory over the second seed in the quarter-finals the day before, the sixth-seeded Byng was in irrepressive form again yesterday as dismissed No. 8 seed Javier Guiterrez of Guatemala.
In today’s title match, the national Under-18 and 21 champ will play unseeded American Neel Krishnaswamy, who took out top-seeded Canadian Danny Assine—the conqueror of his brother Zachery Byng and Kale Dalla Dalla Costa—7-6 (10/8), 6-3 in the other semi-final.
The second leg of the circuit will serve off tomorrow in St Vincent.