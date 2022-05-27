Second defeat ends Red Force title hopes

West Indies left-arm seamer Obed McCoy produced an outstanding performance as Rajasthan Royals trounced Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets, yesterday, to surge into tomorrow’s final of the Indian Premier League.

The 25-year-old McCoy, with just 13 T20 International to his name, belied his experience with a spell of three for 23 from four overs which helped limit RCB to an insufficient 157 for eight from their 20 overs, despite Rajat Patidar’s 58 off 42 deliveries.