Second defeat ends Red Force title hopes

DISAPPOINTED LOOK: T&T Red Force’s Terrance Hinds looks back at his bail-less stumps as the Barbados Pride’s Justin Greaves celebrates his wicket yesterday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, during the fourth round of the West Indies 4-Day Championship. —Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are out of contention for the West Indies 4-Day Championship title after falling to a heavy innings and 22-run defeat against Barbados Pride on the third day of their fourth-round match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

The Red Force needed a miracle with the bat to stay in the hunt. Instead, their second innings folded for 139 shortly after lunch, effectively ending their title quest with one game left in the season.

Resuming from an overnight 51 for three yesterday, the Red Force batting woes continued with off-spinner Roston Chase uprooting the off stump of Jason Mohammed in the second over of the day. The other overnight batter, Keagan Simmons, was then caught by Shayne Moseley for 31 with the end seemingly coming quickly.

But Yannic Cariah and Joshua Da Silva prolonged the defeat with a 42-run association for the sixth wicket to take the score to triple figures.

But once the pair was separated the innings folded quickly. Da Silva edged a drive off Akeem Jordan to the wicketkeeper just before lunch for 14, and two overs after the resumption skipper Imran Khan was caught by Justin Greaves off the same bowler for two.

Greaves then bowled Terrance Hinds for one while Jordan accounted for Uthman Muhammad before Greaves ended the innings with the scalp of Shannon Gabriel for nine. Greaves, Jordan and Chase ended with three wickets each while Ramon Simmonds picked up one.

Cariah remained not out on 35 off 87 balls which was the highest score from a Red Force batter in the match. “I am disappointed in the manner we finished this game,” Khan said of the team’s defeat on the third day. “It is not the result we would have wanted so we have a lot to improve on going forward,” he added.

Asked about his team’s poor batting in both innings, Khan said: “I am disappointed by the display from our batsmen…I don’t really know what to say about that but it is something we have work on going forward.”

“It has been happening in the last couple of games. When you don’t get a good start, you always struggle so we will have to work a little harder batting against the new ball in training, but it is something we have to improve on going forward,” he added.

Khan noted that while they are no longer in the title race, they still want to finish the season on a high and will be working on giving a better showing when they face Guyana Harpy Eagles in their final round match at the Queen’s Park Oval, starting Wednesday.

“The manner we started the season, everyone was confident that we would have a good chance of winning the title this year, especially playing at home as well. But back-to-back losses…it is a big setback for us but it is important that we regroup as a team and finish the season on a high,” said Khan.

“We have to play with the same attitude as professionals. It is a good opportunity for the guys to finish the season with some good performances and try to achieve some personal goals as well. So hopefully the guys will come out of this disappointment and perform to the best of their ability and end the season on a high,” the Red Force skipper concluded.

