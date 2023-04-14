Second ITF silver for Dookie

JORDANE DOOKIE had to settle for a silver medal in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament, yesterday, in Dominican Republic.
The Trinidad and Tobago player and Mexican Fernanda Sandoval were beaten 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the 18 & under doubles event by Nina Costalas and Trinetya Vijayakumar of the United States.
Dookie had also lost in the doubles in her other final at this level at the end of last August at home.
The 15-year-old, who exited in the round of 16 in singles three days ago, possesses an admirable record in regional and international events over the last two years.
Dookie reached the singles and doubles finals of both legs of a COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 14 & under circuit in Dominican Republic two years ago, but both finals of the second stage were washed out.
The attacking player has reached the final in all four USTA (United States Tennis Association) events she has contested, and after having to settle for a silver medal in the first three, she finally won her first title (18 & under) in October last year.
Dookie is completely dominating the sport at home, winning the singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles of the last two open tournaments—East Zone Classified in May last year and the prestigious Tranquillity Open last month.
The St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain student then went on to reach the doubles quarterfinals of both legs of an ITF home circuit and the last eight in singles of the opening stage, before heading across to Dominican Republic.
Dookie was voted Youth Sportswoman of the Year at the 2021 First Citizens Sports Foundation Awards and was nominated for both the junior and senior prizes last year.