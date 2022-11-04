Second seed crashes out at Oval

THE second seed crashed out and the No. 3 seed was forced to go the distance when the quarter-finals of the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Premiere Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournament were contested Thursday night at the QPCC Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
After unexpectedly dropping a set to a former Guyana national champion when he began his campaign the night before, No. 2 seed Corey McCartney of Canada was convincingly beaten 7-11, 13-11, 11-3, 11-3 by Maceo Levy.
The Frenchman is seeded eighth and ranked 265th in the world, 61 places behind his opponent.
Rowan Damming, who is just one spot behind the 204th-ranked McCartney, was forced to a deciding fifth set for the second night in a row to book his place in last night’s semi-finals.
The world No. 1 junior from the Netherlands seemed headed for the exit door when he easily lost the fourth set, but rebounded impressively and ran away with the fifth in his 8-11, 13-11, 14-12, 4-11, 11-4 triumph over sixth-seeded New Zealander, who is ranked #258 in the world.
And after also needing five sets to begin his campaign the night before, top-seeded Colombian Andreas Herrera – the only player ranked in the top 200 (#158) in the field – was an 11-3, 7-11, 11-8, 11-4 winner over Mexican Carlos Vargas, jointly ranked 265th and seeded eighth.
All seven Trinidad and Tobago players were eliminated in the first round of this country’s first-ever professional tournament on Tuesday.
The final is scheduled for 6 p.m. today.