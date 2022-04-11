Seeds reach RBC semis

THE top four seeds advanced to the boys’ 16 & under semi-finals of the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
Top-seeded Luca De Noon scored a very impressive 6-1, 6-2 victory over 2020 14 & under champion James Hadden in the quarter-finals.
The Tobagonian was joined in the last four by Beckham Sylvester, Kale Dalla Costa and Zachery Byng, who are seeded second, third and fourth, respectively.
Sylvester, bidding to win his second straight title in the age-group, edged Alex Chin 3-6, 6-3, 10/6. Last year’s Junior Player of the Year Dalla Costa, who captured the 14 & under title in the Lease Operator Limited Junior Tournament last November, did not surrender a single game against Zechariah Permell.
And Byng, who was nosed out by Sylvester in the Lease 16 & under final after lifting the Division B crown in the Chetwynd Club Tournament, had just won the first set 6-0 when Isaac George retired in their quarter-final encounter.
After failing to win a single game from Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith in her final match in the round-robin stage the day before, Lease 14 & under champ Gabriella Prince nosed out Eva Pasea 3-6, 6-3, 11/9 to reach the last four.
Making her debut in this age-group, Makeda Bain made everyone sit up and take notice before she was beaten 7-5, 6-3 by Zahra Shamsi in yesterday’s quarters. The Tobagonian had won three straight singles titles before being edged by Abba Campbell-Smith in the Lease 12 & under final at the end of November.
Sister Em-Miryam (Campbell-Smith), winner of the Division B title in the East Clubs Classified Tournament close to a year ago, whipped Shiloh Walker 6-2, 6-2 to complete the list of 14 & under semi-finalists.
Abba is the favourite to capture her second straight 12 & under title and she received a bye straight into today’s semis, along with Madison Khan. But brother Yeshowah (Campbell-Smith) failed to make it into today’s 14 & under quarters when he was beaten 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 yesterday by Tobagonian Keyondre Duke.
Abba and Khan were joined in the last four in the 12 & under age-group by Annaleise Orr and Cyra Ramcharan, winner and runner-up, respectively, in the 10 & under category in Lease. Ramcharan did not surrender a single game to Cherdine Sylvester in yesterday’s quarters, while the Tobagonian Orr defeated Karissa Mohammed 4-1, 5-3.
Action continues on a daily basis until Thursday and first serve today is 9 a.m. This tournament usually ends the season in mid-December, but it was postponed because of Covid-19 and hence became the first national junior competition of the season last Saturday.