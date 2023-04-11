SEEING IT THROUGH

While Nicholas Pooran’s 62 off 19 balls was crucial in setting up the Lucknow Super Giants’ dramatic one-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League clash on Monday, the former West Indies white-ball skipper lamented the fact that he wasn’t there at the end to see his team over the line.
Closing out games is something the hard-hitting Trinidad and Tobago batter has been working on over the years and admitted it is one aspect of his game that he wants to get better at.
Set 213 for victory in Bengaluru, Lucknow were struggling at 23 for three after four overs. Pooran walked to the middle at 99 for four at the halfway stage and struck seven sixes and four fours to take the score to 189 in the 17th over before he was caught at deep backward square with 24 still needed for victory.
It was a nail-biting finish but Lucknow came out on top in the end with Pooran describing it as a wonderful game of cricket and noting that the total didn’t seem out of reach for them despite losing a few early wickets.
“Tonight wasn’t a surprise for me. It was a good cricket pitch with small boundaries and it was all about being there in the present. As a batting group we know we have match-winners and once we can be there at the end, we will give ourselves a chance of winning,” Pooran explained.
The left-hander rued the timing of his dismissal, saying that “in the blink of an eye the game changed, but again I got out in the wrong time again.”
“It is obviously something I want to get better at; winning games and being there at the end. I fell short (against RCB) but I am still happy we got the “W”, said Pooran, who dedicated his performance to his wife and newborn baby.
Pooran also noted that experience plays a massive role in T20 cricket and that players like Kieron Pollard and MS Dhoni are clinical finishers because of their wealth of T20 experience.
“I have struggled in the last six or seven years in finishing games. I made bad decisions at the wrong times and that cost my team games. It is just a learning curve. That was my journey and I am just happy I can learn from it and come up with a match-winning performance,” said Pooran.
“It was all about cashing in and getting the execution right. I’ve been working really hard on my game and this is where I want to be. I spent the last couple of years frustrating myself trying to win games for my team. I’m in a really good space, I’m in a really good state of mind and I just want to enjoy cricket. Have fun, keep a smile and do what’s needed for my team,” he added.
Pooran was the most expensive West Indies player sold in the IPL with Lucknow paying US$2 million to buy him.