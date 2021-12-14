TEAM TTO swimmer Nikoli Blackman will splash off this country’s 15th FINA World Short Course Swimming Championship campaign when he lines up in the men’s 400m freestyle preliminaries from 1.30 a.m. (T&T time) tomorrow.

Blackman will dive into action in the six-day competition at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena in the first of two events he will contest in Abu Dhabi. The other is the men’s 1500m freestyle in the competition’s final day, next week Tuesday.