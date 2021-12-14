It’s nigh impossible to see through thick clouds. I just tested that logic again by gazing out my office window at the grey matter gathered over the hills of the Northern Range.
Trying to “see” what the sporting landscape here will be like in 2022is like trying to see through those clouds.
If 2020 were a lost year for sport because of the coronavirus pandemic, 2021 has been just about the same. For the second year running, team sports in particular have been unable to run their competitions. The lamentation over this restriction has been well documented in disciplines like football and cricket.
But rugby, volleyball, netball and hockey have suffered similarly.
The senior hockey women did well to finish as runners-up in the Pan American Challenge in Peru in October. The junior men and women did not do as well, hampered as they were by travel arrangements that, to put it kindly, were disadvantageous, and Covid-positive cases, in the case of the men.
However, one worries about how this prolonged suspension of play, this denial of playing time, will affect hockey and the other sports when they eventually get to play like normal again.
Right now, talk of a restart seems as pointless as expecting a West Indies team to win a series of any kind; not with the way the virus is beating people down. But some day, the Government will flash the green light to the local sporting bodies. But what should be expected when that happens?
Take, for example, secondary schools football.
By the time the schools league resumes, even if it is next September, there will be very few 2019 first team players left in squads that will be playing in the Premier Division because many of those boys would have left school. And even some of the players who just might have been waiting for their chance to step up to the big team when 2019 ended may find that their chance to play for their school may have gone, so small is the window of opportunity in age-group sports.
Coaches will have a lot of work to do because these first-teamers they will be working with would not have had the chance to develop in lower level competitions for two years or in the T&T Pro League’s youth competition.
And speaking of the Pro League, what is the future for that league and its competition?
There has been talk of a merger with the Super League to produce a new structure for club football. But with two years of inactivity, one wonders what exactly is the state of those discussions and the state of the clubs in both those leagues. Will they all be able to function as compliant entities ahead of a restart? And will the specifics of a new structure be fleshed out and in place when games are allowed to be played again?
Those are questions for which I am not sure there are answers at present. But those are some of the challenges that the country’s most popular sport will face at some stage. Will football and other disciplines be caught in administrative slumber when the call comes?
We in this place don’t have the greatest track record for being proactive. But, really, the time that is passing now should be sufficient for administrators across the board to put solid plans in place for the refashioning of their operations. Business as usual simply will not work in the best interests of the athletes starved of engaging in the sports they love.
If this pandemic has done nothing else, it has demonstrated how technology can improve the efficiency with which we humans do things. Cheers to Zoom! So, by now, national sporting organisations should have worked out how they plan to further integrate virtual technology and other strategies into their operations.
Right now, meetings should be taking place about how to improve the way competitions are run and the quality of the action.
It cannot be that when local sport resumes, all that would have changed is the year.
Right now, those clouds over the hills are all over Port of Spain. It’s a bleak scene. Visibility is poor.
Mr and Mrs Administrator, don’t let 2020-whatever expose your poor vision.
