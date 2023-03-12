FIVE-TIME champion Anil Seepaul is set to return to singles competition after an absence of around a decade tonight at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The National Badminton Championship, not contested since 2019 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, makes its return from 6 p.m. today and will continue every night until Friday.
The 47-year-old Seepaul, who reached 13 consecutive finals of this tournament from the late 1990s, will begin his campaign against Roger Moore at 6.30 p.m. for a place in the “round of 16.”
Will Lee, who won the title in the last edition, and Vance Juteram, the leading junior before the pandemic, were not seen when the sport resumed last month, and they are not only unseeded, they did not get byes and will be among the players involved in the five first-round matches.
Former Caribbean Under-11 champions Travis Sinanan and Leon Cassie placed first and second, respectively, in the ranking tournament a few weeks ago and are top seeds as a result.
Reece Marcano, who won the Under-11 title in the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Championship the year before Sinanan (2013), and Zion St Rose, the Under-17 champ in ’19, are both back after not being involved in the ranking tournament. And the same can be said for former national Under-19 champs Jason Ramjass and Matthaus Wilford.
Vishal Ramsubhag, who stunned Sinanan for the Under-19 crown in junior ranking tournament last month, is also in the field, along with Nathaniel Khillawan, the national age-group champ four years ago.
With just 15 players in the women’s draw, top seed Chequeda De Boulet has received a bye straight into the quarter-finals. The 21-year-old captured the singles, doubles and mixed doubles crowns in the last edition of this tournament, and was in a class by herself in the ranking tournament last month.
Nekeisha Blake pulled out of that competition and as a result is unseeded as she attempts to capture the title for a seventh time.
Jada Renales, one of the most dominant junior players of the last couple decades, makes a return after more than five-years, and the 22-year-old will come up against second-seeded Amara Urquhart, the Under-17 champ and open runner-up in last month’s ranking tournaments.
Urquhart is the prohibitive favourite in her age-group in the National Junior Championship, which served off Saturday, continued yesterday and will conclude on Sunday.