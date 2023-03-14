Seepaul wins on return

ANIL SEEPAUL made a triumphant return to competitive singles after an absence of around a decade when the National Badminton Championship served off Monday night at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The 47-year-old, who reached 13 consecutive finals of this tournament from the late 1990s and captured five titles, defeated Roger Moore 21-14, 21-16 to set up a meeting with 2015 Caribbean under-11 champ Travis Sinanan for a place in the quarterfinals last night.
Top-seeded Sinanan whipped Stephen Gannes 21-7, 21-10, while two players who lifted the Caribbean under-11 trophy before him also impressively advanced to the “round of 16”.
Reece Marcano, crowned Caribbean under-11 champ in ’14 and the under-15 gold-medallist three years later, brushed aside Gabriel Boodram 21-10, 21-6 after not being involved when the sport returned from a three-year hiatus last month.
Leon Cassie, the ’11 Caribbean under-11 champ, was runner-up to Sinanan in last month’s ranking tournament, and the second seed defeated Donovan David 21-19, 21-10.
Zion St Rose, who claimed the under-17 crown when the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Championship was last contested in ’19, came from behind to take down No. 4 seed Mikael Joachim 13-21, 21-8, 21-10 after missing the ranking tournament.
Vance Juteram also did not play last month, but that did not stop one of the region’s leading juniors of ’19 from crushing Nicholas Khillawan in the most one-sided match of the night 21-6, 21-4 to reach the last 16.
Khillawan’s brother, Nathaniel, who was the national under-19 champ in ’19, advanced with a 21-16, 21-14 triumph over Nathaniel Joseph.
Vishal Ramsubhag, who upset Sinanan for the under-19 title in last month’s ranking tournament, defeated former national under-19 champ Jason Ramjass 21-15, 21-14.
Will Lee, who captured the title when this tournament was last contested in ’19, just got home 16-21, 21-14, 21-17 against fellow former national champ Matthaus Wilford in his first competitive singles match in over five years.
Jada Renales, one of this country’s most successful juniors of the last couple decades, also came back after over five years and also went down gallantly – 23-21, 21-16 – to No. 2 seed Amara Urquhart, the under-17 champ and open runner-up in last month’s ranking tournaments.
Six-time national champ Nekeisha Blake, who withdrew at the last minute from last month’s competition, marched past Kevi-Ann Quamina 21-6, 21-8, while third seed Cathline Ramroop was a 21-16, 21-15 winner over Kara-Ashley Robertson to book their places in tonight’s quarterfinals.
Top seed Chequeda De Boulet, who captured the singles, doubles and mixed doubles crowns in the last edition of this tournament and was in a class by herself in the ranking tournament last month, received a bye straight into the last eight.
First serve today is 6 p.m.
Selected results;
Men’s singles 2nd round; Matthaus Joachim (7) bt Keshon Luces 21-5, 21-5; Dajaun Williams (8) bt Patrick Dickson 21-5, 21-8; Boodoo Sinanan (5) bt Alviero Alvada 26-28, 21-19, 21-6; Sheraz Nabbie bt Kyrese Tobias 21-8, 21-11; Rondell De Freitas (8) bt Joshua Sinanan 21-12, 21-7; Shiva Persad bt Junior Persad 21-19, 21-17; Jordan Ramsumair bt Akeel Sanchez 21-10, 21-17.