Selectors to pick provisional 21

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force selection panel chaired by Rajendra Mangalie will be meeting at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, today to select a provisional 21-man squad from which the final 15-member team for next month’s Regional Super50 cup will be chosen.
Mangalie, speaking to the Express yesterday, confirmed that the final squad for the Super50 has to be submitted to Cricket West Indies by next Friday (January 15).
Weather permitting, the Red Force players will take the field today at Couva for the final practice/trial match before the provisional squad is selected.
There have been six practice/trial matches so far since new coach David Furlonge took over the reins at the start of December last year. Wednesday’s match was called off without a ball being bowled while two others were abandoned after one innings.
“I am planning to have a discussion with the coach, captain and the other selectors Mahadeo Bodoe and Richard Kelly Jr tomorrow (today) and then cut down the squad to 21. By the 14th (next Thursday) we will cut it down to 15 players,” Mangalie explained.
The former T&T cricketer also noted that the TTCB was hoping to have a four-team zonal tournament early in January to give the players an opportunity to address the selectors. That tournament was scheduled to start earlier this week but no approval was given by the Government.
In lieu of the zonal tournament, the Red Force were scheduled to play three practice matches this week and will probably play a few more next week as they step up their preparations for the Super50.
With the tournament scheduled to be played in Antigua in February, the Red Force will still have some time to prepare before leaving for the competition at the start of next month.
Commenting about the team’s preparations, Mangalie said he was impressed with the approach of Red Force captain Kieron Pollard in terms of getting his players ready for competition.
“To be very honest, this man (Pollard) is very serious about Trinidad and Tobago cricket. You could be senior but the bus can still leave you; that is his approach with this team. You have to come on time and do certain things and there is no tolerance for indiscipline and that is exactly the approach we need,” he continued.
“The captain is very strict on issues of discipline and being on time because this is their profession and they have to be professional,” Mangalie added.
“The team is taking shape and you can see a difference in the team with Pollard and the other senior players out there assisting in preparing the players. They want to be successful,” he noted.