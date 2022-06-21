Semi-finals berth at stake in T10

There is one more semi-final spot up for grabs in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast and it will be decided today with the final two round-robin matches at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.
Defending champions Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers, last season’s runners-up Soca Kings, and Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils are still in the running for fourth place and a semi-final berth. All three teams will need a win today to at least have a chance at progressing to the next stage where they will battle for a $100,000 first-prize purse.
The Strikers are last on the standings and will face the fourth-placed Blue Devils from 2.30 pm. A win for the Blue Devils will settle the issue regardless of the result of the first game between fifth-placed Soca Kings and current leaders Scarlet Ibis Scorchers.
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will top the table regardless of today’s result while Cocrico Cavaliers are locked in second place after their abandoned game against the Strikers yesterday. Meanwhile, Leatherback Giants are also into the semis but their final position will depend on today’s results.
Yesterday, the Blue Devils kept their play-off hopes alive with a dominant 55-run victory over the Soca Kings. Aaron Alfred blasted five sixes and four fours in a 23-ball, unbeaten 56, while Vishan Jagessar hit 30 not out, off 22 balls, with one six and two fours, as the Blue Devils posted 114 for three off their ten overs.
The pair gathered 25 runs in the final over of the innings, bowled by Shiva Sankar. Alfred struck three sixes in that over, including one off the final ball which was caught on the deep mid-wicket boundary by Chadeon Raymond, who immediately signalled six after he had stepped on the rope.
In reply, Christopher Vincent struck twice in the third over, removing Shatrughan Rambaran for five, caught by Dejourn Charles at long off, before bowling Rajeev Ramnath for two.
Kirstan Kallicharan (five) was also dismissed early as the Soca Kings slipped to 34 for three after five overs and the chase was all but snuffed out after Jason Mohammed was stumped by wicketkeeper Alfred, off the bowling of Vishan Jagessar, in the next over for 12.
The Blue Devils also bested the Soca Kings on Monday, winning by six wickets in a low-scoring game. Restricting the Soca Kings to 39 for seven, the Blue Devils raced to 40 for four off 6.5 overs to seal the win.
Also on Monday, Scarlet Ibis Scorchers got back to winning ways, whipping Cocrico Kings by seven wickets. Amir Jangoo scored 60 for the Cavaliers as they posted a competitive 103 for four, but the Scorchers made a strong reply led by Kamil Pooran’s 50 as they reached 108 for three off 9.3 overs.
Summarised Scores:
(Yesterday)
Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers vs Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers
—Match abandoned
Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils 114-3 (10 overs) (Aaron Alfred 56 n.o., Vishan Jagessar 30 n.o.) vs Soca Kings 59-5 10 overs) (Isaiah Rajah 17 n.o.; Christopher Vincent 2/8, Vikash Mohan 2/3)
—Blue Devils won by 55 runs
(Monday)
Soca Kings 39-7 (10 overs) (Sion Hackett 15; Christopher Vincent 2/5, Vishan Jagessar 2/5) vs Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils 40-4 (6.5 overs) (Vikash Mohan 23 n.o.; Jon Russ Jagessar 2/7) —Blue Devils won by 6 wickets
Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers 103-4 (10 overs) (Amir Jangoo 60, Adrian Cooper 21) vs Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers 108-3 (9.3 overs) (Kamil Pooran 50, Hakeem Mitchell 32; Rakesh Maharaj 2/25) —Scarlet Ibis Scorchers won by 7 wickets
Today’s matches (@ BLCA)
Soca Kings vs Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Noon
Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils vs Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers, 2.30 p.m.