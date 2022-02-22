With the selection of the West Indies squad for the first Test against England announced yesterday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) lead selector Desmond Haynes is sending a message to the players that good performances in the domestic competitions will be rewarded.
As such, Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Anderson Phillip, who is the leading wicket-taker in the West Indies Four-Day Championship, has earned his first call-up to the West Indies Test side, while Jamaica Scorpions opener John Campbell, who scored a century against Barbados Pride last week, received a recall after being dropped for the Test series in Sri Lanka late last year.
However, Jeremy Solozano, who replaced Campbell for the Sri Lanka tour, along with fast bowler Shannon Gabriel have both missed out on selection for the first match against England. However, Red Force team-mates Jayden Seales along with Joshua Da Silva retained their place in the Test set-up.
“This is a message we are sending to our batting because we need to get our batting right not only in the Test format but in the 50 over and T20 as well,” Haynes told the media during a virtual meeting yesterday.
“We are saying that if we have guys who are playing and doing well in our domestic competition, they will be up for selection. It is important for these guys to do well in the domestic season to catch our eye and again we are really a new panel, so we want to see the players and when we are judging them on their ability, (we would like to know) that they’ve got some runs as well, so they can play a role that we want them to play,” he added.
About Phillip’s inclusion, Haynes said “Anderson Phillip bowled extremely well and was very impressive in the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship and we decided to give him an opportunity in the Test squad to face England. He has been around the squad before in white ball cricket, so he has some experience at the international level.”
After two rounds of matches in the Championship, Phillip leads all bowlers with 12 wickets.
The CWI lead selector also noted that Gabriel was injured while opening batsman Solozano, who made his Test debut in Sri Lanka last year, was overlooked in favour of Campbell, who is getting another chance.
While he is not in the Test side, Solozano, along with Red Force off-spinner Bryan Charles, were both included in the CWI President’s XI team to face England in a four-day warm-up match bowling off from Tuesday in Antigua.
Speaking about who would partner Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite, Haynes said: “There were good discussions regarding the opening pair and as you would know, that in itself is something which we really want to resolve rather shortly.
“I think in all good teams you find they have good opening batsmen, so we are hoping to get our opening batsmen with some confidence and making sure that they can do the job for us.”
He added: “I think we have stuck with Campbell not only because of the hundred. The captain and Campbell batted together and we had a bit of success there. It was a bit unfortunate for Jeremy but we decided to put him in the President’s XI game where the selectors can have another look at him because it was a bit unfortunate that after getting struck on the head he didn’t get a chance to play against Sri Lanka,” the CWI lead selector explained.
“We went with Campbell because after consultation and after a big discussion, we believe that we could give Campbell another go at it and that is the decision we have made and we believe it is the right one,” he added.
Campbell had scores of 25 and 45 against the Red Force and 127 and 16 against Barbados Pride in the first two games of the West Indies Championship.
He played four Tests last year with a high-score of 42. In 15 Tests, he has scored two half centuries at an average of 23.70 and a high-score of 68.
Asked about Gabriel’s omission, Haynes said: “We were told by the medical panel that he is having a little bit of a problem with his hamstring and would not be fit for selection. Shannon has done very well against England on the last tour here and he is probably our fastest bowler but we are hoping to get him fit so he can be on the park.”
TEAMS:
WEST INDIES TEST SQUAD
Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.
CWI PRESIDENT’S XI SQUAD
Shane Dowrich (Captain), Raymon Reifer (Vice-captain), Colin Archibald, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Bryan Charles, Shermon Lewis, Preston McSween, Shayne Moseley, Jeremy Solozano, Shamar Springer, Devon Thomas.