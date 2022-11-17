Senior National Bodybuilding Championships tomorrow

THE first Senior National Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships to take place in Trinidad and Tobago in two years comes off tomorrow.
The event will be held at the Cascadia Hotel and Convention Centre, beginning at 7 p.m.
The Seniors, the biggest competition on the local calendar, usually attracts the cream of the crop among local bodybuilders, physique builders and bikini fitness competitors.
The competition was last held in 2019, prior to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Bodybuilding returned after the long lay-off with the staging of the Junior Championship in September, the first of the only two major tournaments available to local body and fitness athletes.
Admission to the Senior National Championships is $200 advanced and $230 at the door and tickets can be obtained by calling 678-9166 or 776-9545.