Seniors deliver

With their backs against the wall, the West Indies delivered under pressure to defeat South Africa by 21 runs yesterday to level the five-match T20 International series at 2-2 with one match to play.
Trailing 2-1 heading into the penultimate match of the at the Grenada National Stadium yesterday, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard put on a power-hitting exhibition to help the hosts recover from 101 for six in the 16th over to post a competitive 167 for six after they were asked to bat first.
Pollard slammed 51 off 25 balls with five sixes and two fours to end the Windies innings with a bang after they were held up in the middle overs for the fourth time in the series.
In reply, in-form Quinton De Kock kept the visitors in the hunt, top-scoring with 60 off 43 balls with two sixes and six fours, but wickets tumbled at the other end as South Africa were restricted to 146 for nine.
Andre Russell, who was one of the Windies power-hitters to falter in the middle overs, made amends with the ball in hand, grabbing two key wickets for 30 runs while Dwayne Bravo delivered the final blows, grabbing a career-best four for 19 with his well-honed variations.
Pollard was happy to play his part in the win and said he always backed his power hitting ability.
“In a game like this you have to come hard. It was a must-win game for us and it was a matter of coming out and being focussed. I hadn’t faced enough deliveries in the last couple of games, so tried gave myself a chance and being there at the end is something I have done time and time again,” the West Indies skipper said after the game.
He added:“We have the power-hitters to hit the ball towards the end, so it is just a matter of trying to set it up. For us, it’s about regrouping again and giving it one more push.”
De Kock kept the visitors in the game even after they were reduced to 95 for five after 14 overs. Boundaries were few and far between, but the opener kept rallying, smashing Bravo for a six to bring up his eighth half-century in the format.
However, no one else really stood up with the left-hander as the visitors slipped further to 119 for six off 16 overs, with South Africa needing a further 49 for victory off the final four overs.
The task proved too much for even De Kock, who has been the best batsman for the Proteas on this Caribbean tour. Bravo eventually ended De Kock and South Africa’s resistance in the 18th over to spark the visitor’s final slide towards defeat.
Earlier, the Windies got off to a flying start thanks to Lendl Simmons (47 off 34 balls), who smashed two sixes and two fours in the first over off Aiden Markram.
But any early momentum quickly dissipated with the loss of Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle in the Powerplay, followed by the big wickets of Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell in the middle overs, which left the hosts reeling at 101 for six after 16 overs.
That’s when Pollard and Fabian Allen (19 not out) joined forces to launch a late onslaught that ensured the Windies got to a decent total.
The pair shared an unbroken 66-run stand for the seventh wicket with Pollard taking Kagiso Rabada for 25 off the 19th over, which included three consecutive sixes at the start and a four. Pollard then smashed Lungi Ngidi for his final six of the innings to bring up his half century off 24 balls. The final over went for 18 runs.
The home team had the momentum, and Bravo, Russell, the impressive Obed McCoy and company made sure they never relinquished it.