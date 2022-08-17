Serena Williams lost in the opening-round match of what is likely the penultimate tournament of her career Tuesday night, but she was still given a hero’s send-off following the 6-4, 6-0 defeat to Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open.
Moments after losing, Williams was given a standing ovation from the crowd and drew praise from her opponent on the court after the match.
“We all should honour Serena and her amazing career,” said Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion. “I’m so grateful for the experience to have been able to play her and for our careers to have crossed over. Everything she’s achieved is so inspirational. It was a true honour to share the court with her.”
Williams, for her part, appeared to decline the on-court interviewer as she quickly packed her bags and walked off the court after the match, waving and smiling to the crowd as she went. A microphone that had been set up on the opposite side of the net from Raducanu’s interview was then removed from the court.
It was a near-capacity crowd at the 11,435-seat Center Court on Tuesday, and there were chants heard and visible signs in support of Williams until the final point. In addition to her family, including four-year-old daughter Olympia, in the crowd, four-time major champion Naomi Osaka, who lost earlier in the day, was also in attendance.
Williams struggled early in her first career meeting with Raducanu, 19, and trailed 4-1 before fighting back and winning three of the next four games. But the second set was all Raducanu, who will next face two-time major champion Victoria Azarenka, and she closed out the match in 65 minutes.
“I think that the crowd was pretty electric,” Raducanu said in her post-match news conference. “The stadium was really packed. Even if they were cheering for Serena...I was prepared for that.”
Williams is expected to play in her final tournament at the US Open, which begins in New York on August 29. She is a six-time champion at the event, and reached the semi-finals in her last appearance in 2020. She reached the final in 2018 and 2019.
Moments after losing, Williams was given a standing ovation from the crowd and drew praise from her opponent on the court after the match.
“We all should honour Serena and her amazing career,” said Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion. “I’m so grateful for the experience to have been able to play her and for our careers to have crossed over. Everything she’s achieved is so inspirational. It was a true honour to share the court with her.”
Williams, for her part, appeared to decline the on-court interviewer as she quickly packed her bags and walked off the court after the match, waving and smiling to the crowd as she went. A microphone that had been set up on the opposite side of the net from Raducanu’s interview was then removed from the court.
It was a near-capacity crowd at the 11,435-seat Center Court on Tuesday, and there were chants heard and visible signs in support of Williams until the final point. In addition to her family, including four-year-old daughter Olympia, in the crowd, four-time major champion Naomi Osaka, who lost earlier in the day, was also in attendance.
Williams struggled early in her first career meeting with Raducanu, 19, and trailed 4-1 before fighting back and winning three of the next four games. But the second set was all Raducanu, who will next face two-time major champion Victoria Azarenka, and she closed out the match in 65 minutes.
“I think that the crowd was pretty electric,” Raducanu said in her post-match news conference. “The stadium was really packed. Even if they were cheering for Serena...I was prepared for that.”
Williams is expected to play in her final tournament at the US Open, which begins in New York on August 29. She is a six-time champion at the event, and reached the semi-finals in her last appearance in 2020. She reached the final in 2018 and 2019.