Series failure

The West Indies batsmen failed to deliver in the high-pressure situation of the T20I series decider against South Africa yesterday, as the visitors held their nerve to pull off a 25-run victory at the Grenada National Stadium and clinch the five-match series 3-2.
Featuring a line-up with some of the game’s best power-hitters, the hosts failed to live up to the hype, being restricted to 143 for nine in their pursuit of 169 for victory with skipper Kieron Pollard saying the loss was an eye-opener for the defending World T20 champions.
“The most disappointing thing is that we kept making the same mistakes over and over again. I thought we set up the game well and at the 14-over mark, needing 67 in 40 deliveries with guys in the shed, more often than not you win games like that,” Pollard lamented.
“The disappointing factor is that on a pitch like this and knowing one of their main bowlers in Anrich Nortje wasn’t playing, guys didn’t take the opportunity this time to show that we actually learned from what transpired throughout the entire series,” he continued.
“We’ll have some introspection to do. Guys need to look at themselves and what they have to offer, and this series was a good eye-opener to show that cricket doesn’t play on paper,” Pollard added.
In the chase, Evin Lewis’ 52 off 34 balls got the Windies off to a decent start but the innings stalled in the middle overs once again as the heavy hitters failed to deliver with Chris Gayle hitting 11, Kieron Pollard falling for 13 and Andre Russell departing for a “duck”.
Shimron Hetmyer kept the Windies in the hunt with 33 off 31 balls while Nicholas Pooran struck 20 off 14 but both men fell towards the end as South Africa wrapped up the series.
Backed up by a good effort from the fielders, South Africa restricted the hosts to 50 for one in the six-over Powerplay having picked up the early wicket of Lendl Simmons in the second over of the chase.
However, despite denying the explosive Lewis a couple of boundaries with diving efforts in the field, the left-hander would not be silenced, as he smacked Lungi Ngidi for a six over long-on and a four to extra cover as well as a four to cover point off left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi to keep the score racing along.
The hosts kept the run rate up after the Powerplay ended, with Lewis and Chris Gayle hitting George Linde for sixes in the seventh over as the score raced to 65 for one before Shamsi struck to remove the “Universe Boss” to slow the Windies’ advance.
Wiaan Mulder, who came into the team for the injured Anrich Notje, also played a part in slowing the run rate in the middle overs, but it was Ngidi who made the crucial breakthrough to send back Lewis in the tenth over with the hosts on 77 for three at the half-way stage and needing a further 93 off 60 balls to seal the series.
Shamsi continued to keep the batsmen quiet at one end before Mulder struck to remove Pollard and Russell off consecutive balls to trigger the Windies’ slide towards defeat.
Earlier, WI started well with the ball, Fidel Edwards striking with the second ball to dismiss South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma without a run on the board.
However, Man-of-the-Match Aiden Markram and Quinton De Kock put on an entertaining 128-run stand for the second wicket with both men scoring half-centuries to put the visitors on top.
De Kock struck 60 off 42 balls with two sixes and four fours, while Markram hit a career-best 70 off 48 balls with four sixes and three fours as they took the score to 128 in the 15th over before the Windies applied the brakes in the back end of the innings.
But that positive end to the first half of the match did not lead to a bright finish from Pollard and his fellow batsmen.