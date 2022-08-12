Series lost...again

Glenn Phillips struck 76 to help propel New Zealand to a 90-run win over the West Indies in the second T20I at Sabina Park, in Kingston, Jamaica, to seal the three-match series with one match left to play.
He brought up his fifth T20I half century from 31 balls before going on to be dismissed on 76 (40 balls), counting six sixes and four fours as the Black Caps reached 215 for five in their allotted 20 overs.
In the run chase, West Indies could only manage to reach 125 for nine in reply, lacking the partnerships that underpinned a New Zealand total which was the highest by a visiting team against the West Indies in a T20I in the Caribbean.
Phillips put on 71 for the third wicket with Devon Conway, who made 42 (34 balls) and 83 with Daryl Mitchell who made 48 (20 deliveries), the latter partnership coming off just 34 balls. In all, New Zealand scored 130 off their second ten overs.
West Indies’ best were stands of 35 for the seventh wicket between Romario Shepherd and Rovman Powell, which began when the home team was 40 for six and the match already lost. Hayden Walsh and Obed McCoy put on 38 in an unbroken stand for the last wicket.
Phillips put to good use his knowledge of conditions at Sabina Park, which is his home ground in the Caribbean Premier League.
“Coming back to Sabina Park is amazing. I’ve got great memories here,” Phillips said in a television interview. “Being able to get a 50 for my country over here in front of a crowd which I really love is definitely very special for me.
“Credit to the West Indies for the way they bowled up front with the new ball which was really, really good, in terms of taking the pace off the ball when it was new and harder. As it got older, the pitch became a bit nicer to bat on.”
Seven West Indies wickets fell to spin bowlers, including the first four of the innings. Mitchell Santner, who was Player of the Match for his three for 19 in the first game, took a wicket with his first ball and two wickets in his opening over to set back West Indies’ run chase.
Off-spinner Michael Bracewell, who replaced fast bowler Lockie Ferguson in the New Zealand line-up, also took a wicket with his first delivery, dismissing captain Nicholas Pooran as West Indies slumped to 12 for three at the start of the fourth over. Santner and Bracewell both finished with three for 15. Tim Southee took the only wicket which fell to a fast bowler, removing Odean Smith at the tail.
Shimron Hetmeyer was the first batter not to fall to a spin bowler, run out by a direct hit at the bowler’s end by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. West Indies were 28 for five at that point and couldn’t recover.
“We just didn’t show up today,” West Indies skipper Pooran said. “They batted us out of it and we couldn’t see our way with the bat. We had to stay in the game. It just didn’t start well for us. We are struggling but the more cricket we play our performance will grow.”
The final T20I will be played tomorrow at the same venue, followed by three ODIs.