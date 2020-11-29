SERIES LOST

mount maunganui
West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said his side paid again for inconsistent bowling, when they crashed to a 72-run defeat in the second T20 International against New Zealand, yesterday.
Glenn Phillips smashed a 46-ball century as New Zealand piled on 238-3 en route to a series-sealing hammering of West Indies at Mount Maunganui.
Phillips’ first T20I ton was the fastest by a New Zealander, beating the 47-ball hundred Colin Munro had scored against West Indies at the same ground in 2018.
The 23-year-old struck eight sixes and 10 fours in his 108 from 51 balls before his kneecap popped out for the second game running as the Black Caps posted their third-highest T20 total to set up victory.
Another feeble batting display from the World T20I champions condemned them to their second successive defeat against the Kiwis at the Bay Oval, and the Windies bowling again was erratic in the rain-affected match. Meanwhile, none of the West Indies batsmen could exhibit similar aggression against the disciplined New Zealand bowling — a handful got starts and failed to carry on — and the Caribbean side limped to 166-9 from their 20 overs.
“We did not do ourselves any justice,” Pollard said. “Obviously, there is no comparison between what we did (this past) Friday and what we did (in this match). The end-result is we lost another game, so again, it is a matter of trying to pick ourselves up.”
He added: “We lost the game in different parts. I believe between overs nine to 15, they got away from us and we did not execute our plans properly. Again, it shows that on the international stage, when you are slightly off, your opponents are there waiting to pounce, so Phillips batted well, Conway batted well, and we were not good enough with the ball again, and in the field, we did not do ourselves any favours with some sloppy fielding.”
West Indies trail 0-2 in the three-match series, after losing the first match last Friday by five wickets under the (Duckworth/Lewis/Stern) Method.
The final match of the series is today (2 a.m. T&T time), so there is not much time for Pollard and head coach Phil Simmons to turn things around for the team.
“We obviously want to win, but there is a process we must go through for that to happen,” Pollard said. “We need to have proper conversations before the game. There is nothing we can do physically. There is nothing we can do technically.”
Pollard added: “The guys have to look from a mental perspective and see what they want to get out of it personally. As a team we want to win, and there is always personal pride, so let’s see what mental space we bring in and what sort of performance we want to bring.”
Pollard said he did not believe his side was not yet in the right place to defend the World title next year in Australia, but it was a time for reflection by all concerned.
“There are still certain aspects we need to buck up on in our game,” he said.
“It is good we are having these tough series away from home and players getting opportunities to stake a claim.
“The good thing is the World Cup is not tomorrow and hopefully the players can understand the magnitude when we have performances like this, the effects it has not only on the team, but the people at home in the Caribbean.”