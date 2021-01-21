West Indies fast-bowler Alzarri Joseph admitted that their inexperienced line-up did not perform to their full potential against hosts Bangladesh in the first ODI on Wednesday, and said the players had to dig deep and play harder if they are to level the three-match series today.
Missing 14 of their frontline players, the Windies were blown away in the series opener after being dismissed for 122. The 24-year-old Joseph, who is two wickets shy of a milestone 50 ODI wickets, spearheaded the team’s bowling attack but went wicket-less on the day.
He and the rest of the West Indies touring party are now hoping to atone for their latest defeat in today’s second match, a must-win with the series on the line.
“Everyone is aware of what’s at stake and everyone is really pumped up to give a better showing in the second ODI,” Joseph told the media during a Zoom call yesterday.
“This game is even more important than the last one because if we lose this game, it’s the series. So everyone knows what they have to do, and everyone is ready for the challenge,” the former West Indies Under-19 World Cup star added.
“We didn’t perform the way we wanted to perform. Everyone knows their roles and what they have to do to come back in the second ODI. On the game, maybe 220 would have been a more challenging total based on what the bowlers put up yesterday (Wednesday), and maybe a few more early wickets... you never know what could have happened,” he speculated.
Asked about the reason for their poor showing in the loss, Joseph reasoned: “I would say somewhat (lack of) experience because most of the guys are in their first game. It probably boiled down to not having the experience playing against a team that is well experienced.”
He added: “Probably a bit of (lack of) application as well. But, with that being said, we have already seen everything that is there to come at us, so we have no excuses in the second ODI. We have seen the bowling attack and somewhat of the batting. So we should be well prepared to give a better showing in the second ODI.”
Joseph continued: “Everyone is really pumped up to come harder for the second ODI. All the guys feel like they belong here. We all have confidence in the players here and everyone that is here deserves to be here, so we know our capabilities and it is just for us to show the public and Bangladeshis what we can do.
“We all have our roles to play, weight to pull. If the top half got skittled out earlier, the bottom half has to pull that weight. It is a team. I think we all need to look within ourselves and realise that this is international cricket, and we have to do better,” adding,
“We all know we weren’t our best in the first game so we have to come in the second game, play harder, dig deeper and give it a big push because we want to push the Bangladeshis all the way from ball one to 300.”
SQUADS:
WEST INDIES — Jason Mohammed (captain), Sunil Ambris (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Keon Harding, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer.
BANGLADESH — Tamim Iqbal (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammed Mithun, Litton Das, Mohammed Mahmud, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Saif Uddin, Mahadi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.