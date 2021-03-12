SERIES SECURE

Vivian Richards

MATCH-Winning EFFORT: West Indies opener Evin Lewis in action during his knock of 103 against Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, yesterday.

—Photo: CWI MEDIA/PHILIP SPOONER

It was a tense finish, but Nicholas Pooran held his nerve in the final over to hit the winning runs as the West Indies completed the highest successful run chase against Sri Lanka to seal a five-wicket win at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua yesterday.

In the process, the hosts also secured a series win with a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI format, ahead of tomorrow’s final match.

After Sri Lanka had tallied 273 for eight in their turn at the crease, the Windies appeared to be cruising to an easy win after a 192-run opening stand between centurion Evin Lewis (103) and Shai Hope (84).

But the Sri Lankans struck back late to ensure the game went down to the wire before the Caribbean men finally got over the line, getting to 274 for five with two balls to spare.

With nine runs needed in the final over, Pooran, who finished on 35 not out (38 balls), delivered with two fours and a single off pacer Nuwan Pradeep to complete the win after Sri Lanka had threatened to flip the script late in the game after the hosts had dominated the chase from the onset.

Lewis started off in typical fashion, smashing Pradeep elegantly through the covers for four in the first over, while Hope also got going with a four off Dushmantha Chameera. Both batsmen settled in for the long haul, looking to rotate the strike between the big shots.

Lewis didn’t shy away from playing his power strokes, taking on the spinners with sixes of Danushka Gunathilaka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan. He eventually brought up his fourth ODI ton off just 116 deliveries -- eight fours and four sixes -- before losing his wicket trying to up the scoring rate.

With Sandakan on the ball, Lewis came down the track to the left-arm wrist spinner but missed and was stumped by wicketkeeper Denesh Chandimal with the Windies still 82 runs away from sealing a series win. Two runs later, Hope was back in the pavilion, caught by Pradeep off Thisara Perera for 84 as the Windies innings wobbled.

Darren Bravo joined Nicholas Pooran to try and close out the game but, having smashed and six and taken ten runs off an over from Perera, Bravo opted to go for another boundary off the final delivery and was caught by Bandara running in from deep mid-wicket with the Windies still needing a further 62 off the last eight overs of the match.

Skipper Kieron Pollard then stepped up, taking on Hasaranga with a four and a six in the 45th over to bring the equation down to 46 runs off 30 balls. But he departed shortly after, lbw to Pradeep for 15, leaving the Windies in a spot of bother at 233 for five.

And the men in maroon kept losing wickets, slipping to 249 for six when Fabian Allen was caught out for 15 as the game seemed headed for a tense finish with 25 needed off 15 balls. A couple of wide balls from Pradeep, coupled with two fours from Pooran in the 48th over, eased the pressure valve considerably with just 13 needed off the final two overs.

Sri Lanka eventually took the game down to the final over. It was anybody’s game at that stage, but Pradeep was off target and Pooran was good enough to punish the bowler with a crunching drive through the covers and cut to point, to bring the scores level. He sealed the deal with a single, a full toss clipped off his pads to spark West Indian celebrations.

Earlier, the Sri Lankans rallied from a stutter start to post what seemed to be a competitive total with opener Gunathilaka falling four runs short of a third ODI century, Chandimal chipping in with 71, and Hasaranga providing a late cameo with 47.

The Windies made a few early inroads into the top order with pacer Alzarri Joseph tempting Dimuth Karunaratne outside the off stump and the batsman chopping the ball back onto his stumps in the third over. The number three Pathum Nissanka was also undone by the extra pace of Joseph, bowled in the seventh over as Sri Lanka slipped to 32 for two.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein also had some early success, having Oshada Fernando caught by Jason Holder at first slip before the visitors began their fight-back.

A century stand between Gunathilaka and Chandimal got the innings back on track with the batsmen making scoring look easy through the middle overs before Jason Mohammed was introduced to bowl his part-time off breaks in the 30th over. He bowled Gunathilika for 96 and also had Chandimal caught by Allen at deep midwicket to keep the Windies in the hunt. Hasaranga turned up the heat with four fours and two sixes in a 31-ball knock towards the end to ensure the total went past 250.

The final match of the series bowls off tomorrow at the same venue from 9.30 a.m.

Records galore!

Tyra Gittens was in record-breaking mood in Arkansas, USA, on Thursday, accumulating 4,746 points to strike gold in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Indoor Championship women’s pentathlon.

The 22-year-old athlete’s impressive score was a new Trinidad and Tobago record, bettering the 4,612 standard she had established in January.

SERIES SECURE

Appeal dismissed

Michelle-Lee Ahye will serve the remainder of her two-year suspension for “whereabouts failures”.

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) had filed an appeal against the ban, which was imposed by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), an independent arm of World Athletics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), however, threw out the appeal.

In his judgment, dated February 24, 2021, CAS sole arbitrator James Drake QC (Queen’s Counsel) ruled that the appeal filed by the TTOC against World Athletics “is dismissed in its entirety”.

Parkites, Renegades in mega clash

AFTER a convincing victory on Thursday night, Hillview Renegades are in with an outside chance of winning the round-robin stage of the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League.

Brathwaite gets captaincy

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite is keen on leading from the front and insisted that there will be no slacking off as his team gear up for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Brathwaite stepped up to lead the team in the absence of Jason Holder in Bangladesh last month and after coming away with a 2-0 series win, the West Indies selectors opted to stick with Brathwaite, hoping the attitude that was displayed in Bangladesh, continues into the Sri Lanka series.

Primus gets T&T call-up

It’s been a glorious few days for Robert Primus, the stuff dreams are made of. He is floating on a cloud.

On Monday, playing the BDFA Super Division match for FC Bengaluru United, the tall centre-back scored against their title rivals Bengaluru FC ‘B’ to set his team up for a 3-2 win, shifting the balance of the league in their favour.