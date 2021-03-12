SERIES SECURE

It was a tense finish, but Nicholas Pooran held his nerve in the final over to hit the winning runs as the West Indies completed the highest successful run chase against Sri Lanka to seal a five-wicket win at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua yesterday.
In the process, the hosts also secured a series win with a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI format, ahead of tomorrow’s final match.
After Sri Lanka had tallied 273 for eight in their turn at the crease, the Windies appeared to be cruising to an easy win after a 192-run opening stand between centurion Evin Lewis (103) and Shai Hope (84).
But the Sri Lankans struck back late to ensure the game went down to the wire before the Caribbean men finally got over the line, getting to 274 for five with two balls to spare.
With nine runs needed in the final over, Pooran, who finished on 35 not out (38 balls), delivered with two fours and a single off pacer Nuwan Pradeep to complete the win after Sri Lanka had threatened to flip the script late in the game after the hosts had dominated the chase from the onset.
Lewis started off in typical fashion, smashing Pradeep elegantly through the covers for four in the first over, while Hope also got going with a four off Dushmantha Chameera. Both batsmen settled in for the long haul, looking to rotate the strike between the big shots.
Lewis didn’t shy away from playing his power strokes, taking on the spinners with sixes of Danushka Gunathilaka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan. He eventually brought up his fourth ODI ton off just 116 deliveries -- eight fours and four sixes -- before losing his wicket trying to up the scoring rate.
With Sandakan on the ball, Lewis came down the track to the left-arm wrist spinner but missed and was stumped by wicketkeeper Denesh Chandimal with the Windies still 82 runs away from sealing a series win. Two runs later, Hope was back in the pavilion, caught by Pradeep off Thisara Perera for 84 as the Windies innings wobbled.
Darren Bravo joined Nicholas Pooran to try and close out the game but, having smashed and six and taken ten runs off an over from Perera, Bravo opted to go for another boundary off the final delivery and was caught by Bandara running in from deep mid-wicket with the Windies still needing a further 62 off the last eight overs of the match.
Skipper Kieron Pollard then stepped up, taking on Hasaranga with a four and a six in the 45th over to bring the equation down to 46 runs off 30 balls. But he departed shortly after, lbw to Pradeep for 15, leaving the Windies in a spot of bother at 233 for five.
And the men in maroon kept losing wickets, slipping to 249 for six when Fabian Allen was caught out for 15 as the game seemed headed for a tense finish with 25 needed off 15 balls. A couple of wide balls from Pradeep, coupled with two fours from Pooran in the 48th over, eased the pressure valve considerably with just 13 needed off the final two overs.
Sri Lanka eventually took the game down to the final over. It was anybody’s game at that stage, but Pradeep was off target and Pooran was good enough to punish the bowler with a crunching drive through the covers and cut to point, to bring the scores level. He sealed the deal with a single, a full toss clipped off his pads to spark West Indian celebrations.
Earlier, the Sri Lankans rallied from a stutter start to post what seemed to be a competitive total with opener Gunathilaka falling four runs short of a third ODI century, Chandimal chipping in with 71, and Hasaranga providing a late cameo with 47.
The Windies made a few early inroads into the top order with pacer Alzarri Joseph tempting Dimuth Karunaratne outside the off stump and the batsman chopping the ball back onto his stumps in the third over. The number three Pathum Nissanka was also undone by the extra pace of Joseph, bowled in the seventh over as Sri Lanka slipped to 32 for two.
Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein also had some early success, having Oshada Fernando caught by Jason Holder at first slip before the visitors began their fight-back.
A century stand between Gunathilaka and Chandimal got the innings back on track with the batsmen making scoring look easy through the middle overs before Jason Mohammed was introduced to bowl his part-time off breaks in the 30th over. He bowled Gunathilika for 96 and also had Chandimal caught by Allen at deep midwicket to keep the Windies in the hunt. Hasaranga turned up the heat with four fours and two sixes in a 31-ball knock towards the end to ensure the total went past 250.
The final match of the series bowls off tomorrow at the same venue from 9.30 a.m.