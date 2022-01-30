SERIES SECURE

A stunning “beaver-trick” from Jason Holder helped West Indies beat England by 17 runs at Kensington Oval, in Barbados, yesterday to clinch a thrilling 3-2 victory in the five-match T20I series.
Holder’s magic came late in the piece, in the final over of the match in fact, but it was timely as England, chasing 180 for victory, were dismissed for 162.
“Classic finish, not the best of starts but trying to stay in the game,” Holder said after leading the home team to victory. “Total opposite to yesterday (Saturday), not starting well but being able to finish. I pride myself on not bowling no-balls but pleased with how I came back, bowled a dot ball next up and then they had to come hard,” he said of the finish.
“I was just pumped up for the moment. I love playing at Kensington Oval. We have the best fans in the world. Want to thank the England fans as well,” he concluded.
After restricting West Indies for 179 for four, England were on top of the chase despite the early wicket of Jason Roy for eight in the first over from Akeal Hosein. England kept pace with the required run rate with James Vince hitting Holder for two fours and a six in the second over.
Tom Banton then found his rhythm with a four off Sheldon Cottrell to mid-on and then a six off Odean Smith in the next over but the Jamaican pacer got the final word with the batsman mistiming a pull to Holder at mid-wicket. There was more drama in the over with the England skipper Moeen Ali being put down by Holder off the next ball at slip.
But the Windies would eventually get their man with Holder sending him back for 14. However, Vince proved the dangerman on the night, racing to 48 in the 11th over to keep the chase alive as England reached 94 for three just after the half-way point.
However, Hosein came back into the attack in the 12th over to flip the script again. He made an immediate impact with Liam Livingstone cutting to Smith at backward point. But Vince kept playing shots, slapping the left-arm spinner for back-to-back boundaries to bring up only his second T20I half-century and finish the over in style.
Hosein would get his revenge in his next over with Vince slog-sweeping to Allen on the boundary for 55 as England began to wobble. Hosein kept plugging away to bring the Windies back into the contest, accounting for Phil Salt, who was stumped for three in his next over as England slipped to 124 for six after 16 overs, still needing 56 to win from 24 balls.
Sam Billings then struck two sixes and a four off Smith to bring the equation down to 28 needed off 12 balls. Cottrell’s penultimate over cost eight leaving Holder with 20 to defend in the final over and the hometown hero, Holder, started with a no ball before making amends with four wickets in consecutive balls to end the match.
He had both Jordan and then Sam Billings being caught by substitute fielder Hayden Walsh at deep mid-wicket. They were followed by Adil Rashid who was caught at square leg by Smith. And for good measure he bowled Saqib Mahmood off the final ball to end the match in style.
Holder finished with career best figures of five for 27 while Hosein also had his best figures of four for 30.
Earlier, after winning the toss, Brandon King and Kyle Mayers got the Windies off to another flying start. Mayers continued to be aggressive, pulling Chris Jordan for six before King hit the England skipper Moeen Ali over long on for six as the hosts plundered 58 in the powerplay.
However, after a good start a familiar pattern followed with the Windies losing two quick wickets as Mayers was caught on the boundary by Phil Salt off the leg-spin of Adil Rashid. Mayers, who made 31, struck the ball powerfully but Jason Roy managed to relay the ball back in for Salt to complete an easy catch.
Romario Shepherd, promoted up the order, didn’t make a big impact, hitting one six before he was caught by Mahmood off Liam Livingstone. That brought Nicholas Pooran to the middle and he and King (34) steadied the ship until the 11th over when the latter mistimed one from Livingstone that went straight to Jordan on long on.
England kept the hosts quiet in the next four overs with the West Indies 100 coming up in the 14th over before Pooran was bowled for 21 while trying to go for big shot against Rashid in the next over. But the Windies made up with 66 coming in the last four overs to boost the total to 179-4.