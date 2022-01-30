SERIES SECURE

A stunning “beaver-trick” from Jason Holder helped West Indies beat England by 17 runs at Kensington Oval, in Barbados, yesterday to clinch a thrilling 3-2 victory in the five-match T20I series.

Holder’s magic came late in the piece, in the final over of the match in fact, but it was timely as England, chasing 180 for victory, were dismissed for 162.

“Classic finish, not the best of starts but trying to stay in the game,” Holder said after leading the home team to victory. “Total opposite to yesterday (Saturday), not starting well but being able to finish.