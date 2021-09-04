Series shared

Karishma Ramharack took three wickets for just eight runs in a strong overall bowling performance, as the West Indies women comfortably rolled to a five-wicket victory over visiting South Africa yesterday, in the third and final match of their T20 International series at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground at, North Sound, Antigua.
With the first match ending in a no-result, the series was drawn 1-1.
“We really wanted to win. A tie looks beter than a loss,” stand-in captain Anisa Mohammed said in a post-match interview. “Our bowlers bowled really, really well and the energy in the field was exceptional.”
Batting first yesterday after they had won the toss, South Africa crumbled to 80 for nine off 20 overs, before the West Indies replied with 82 for five in 11.5, winning with 49 balls remaining.
Set a modest 81 runs for victory, the WI women completed their task in a hurry, with power-hitter Deandra Dottin scoring 31 runs off 21 balls before being carelessly run out, and Kyshona Knight hitting 26 off 27, before going caught by wicketkeeper Trisha Chetty off skipper Dane Van Niekirk’s bowling.
Earlier, Hayley Matthews was first out for West Indies. After stroking seven runs, the Barbados all-rounder loosely went after a wide ball and was caught by Lizelle Lee, off the very first ball from medium pacer Ayabonga Khaka. And with just a handful of runs to make, West Indies lost both Kycia Knight and Britney Cooper without scoring, Knight getting run out and Cooper going caught.
Van Niekirk might have regretted her decision to bat first after seeing the top four South Africa batters depart for just 12 runs. The first four had all contributed generously when South Africa won the second T20 in midweek, to take the lead in three-match series.
But with just seven runs on the board, Van Niekerk and Lizelle Lee were both back in the change room. Van Niekerk went caught by Matthews off Chinelle Henry’s bowling for a “duck,” leaving South Africa on five for one. Aaliyah Alleyne then had Lee caught by Cooper having made just nine, to leave the score on nine for two. Marizanne Kapp went for another “duck” two balls later (nine for three) and when Laura Wolvaardt was run out, South Africa were in real trouble at 19 for four. They never recovered, due in par to some good catching by the West Indians.
Ramharack, the 26- year-old Trinidad and Tobago right-arm off break bowler - who came in for her first match of the series - wrecked the middle and lower order, accounting for Chloe Tryon (nine), Chetty (six) and Khaka (one) during an impressive spell, while Alleyne (two for 16), Chinelle Henry (one for 13) and Mohammed (one for 15) accounted for the other South African wickets.
The teams will now contest a five-match One-Day International series, beginning on Tuesday.