Serrant nets hat-trick for West Texas A&M

Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team striker Maria-Frances Serrant scored all three goals as West Texas A&M University women blanked the Fort Lewis Skyhawks 3-0, last Friday night.
The ‘Lady Buffs’, who also have Asha James, the Tobago-born national midfielder in their squad, improved their unbeaten record to 3-0 this season.
The first half started with the ‘Lady Buffs’ peppering shots at Fort Lewis goalkeeper Katie Dunbabin. Despite the numerous chances, West Texas found it difficult to beat Dunbabin, but with seven minutes left before the interval, Serrant stormed past the Skyhawks’ back line and into the box as Dunbabin held her ground. Serrant unleashed a shot and while Dunbabin stopped the first shot, Serrant’s follow-up attempt went over the head of the Fort Lewis custodian.
And just into the third minute after the resumption, Serrant scored her second goal of the night. The T&T forward saw her first attempt blocked by a defender but her next shot ended in the back of the net.
Serrant’s hat-trick clinching item came with five minutes left in the game. Aided by her deftly footwork, Serrant spun off a Skyhawks defender to gain space in the box. From just a step inside the box, Serrant let a right-footed strike loose, capping the WT scoring on the night.
Serrant and her ‘Lady Buffs’ dominated the contest from start to finish, boasting 17-5 separation in shots on goal. Their goalie Reagan Heelan registered five saves in the shutout win.
Before transferring to West Texas A&M, Serrant played for Corban University where she started in 26 of 27 appearances, scoring 14 goals while named CCC Offensive Player of the Year and NAIA Honorable Mention All-American in 2021. She plans to major in psychology at West Texas.