EPHRAIM SERRETTE has resigned as president of the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) with effect from February 16.
This was announced by the NAAATT by press release yesterday.
In his letter to the general secretary of the association, Serrette explained that the demands of a recent job appointment precluded his continuation in office. The formal announcement did not come as a surprise as he had signalled his intention to his fellow board members over two weeks ago.
Serrette has been on the NAAATT's board for over 15 years, 13 of which he served as president.
The NAAATT said the organisation had made 'significant strides' under Serrette's leadership, leading it to be 'often been recognised' as the best local sporting organisation. Under Serrette, the NAAATT developed a new constitution, underwent a rebranding exercise and became incorporated.
The release further stated that the term of the president and all directors on the current board was due to expire in 2020 November but 'given the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the membership approved a one-year extension for all directors. As a consequence, NAAATT's 1st vice president, George Comissiong, will assume the duties of president until the next AGM which is due in 2021 November.