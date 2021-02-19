Ephraim Serrette

RECENT JOB APPOINTMENT: Ephraim Serrette

EPHRAIM SERRETTE has resigned as president of the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) with effect from February 16.

This was announced by the NAAATT by press release yesterday.

In his letter to the general secretary of the association, Serrette explained that the demands of a recent job appointment precluded his continuation in office. The formal announcement did not come as a surprise as he had signalled his intention to his fellow board members over two weeks ago.

Serrette has been on the NAAATT's board for over 15 years, 13 of which he served as president.

The NAAATT said the organisation had made 'significant strides' under Serrette's leadership, leading it to be 'often been recognised' as the best local sporting organisation. Under Serrette, the NAAATT developed a new constitution, underwent a rebranding exercise and became incorporated.

The release further stated that the term of the president and all directors on the current board was due to expire in 2020 November but 'given the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the membership approved a one-year extension for all directors. As a consequence, NAAATT's 1st vice president, George Comissiong, will assume the duties of president until the next AGM which is due in 2021 November.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Marathon pillar falls

Marathon pillar falls

Lynette “Granny” Luces has died. The famous marathon runner was 93.

Granny Luces was a fixture at the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM). She completed the 26.2-mile race 17 times between 1985 and 2008. Her fastest run came in 1988, the then 60-year-old getting home in four hours, 25 minutes, 54 seconds.

Bravo, Simmons close to Red Force return

Bravo, Simmons close to Red Force return

After winning four matches in seven days in the ongoing CG Insurance Super50 Cup in Antigua, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force took a well-deserved rest day yesterday but will be back at the training ground today when a further assessment of the injuries to key batsmen Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo will be conducted.

Fans return

Fans return

FANS will be allowed to witness live horse racing in Trinidad for the first time in more than 11 months tomorrow at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

It will be the first time since Covid-19 restrictions were introduced last year that spectators will be officially allowed at a local sporting event.

National community mourns ‘Granny’

The Minister of Sport and the Sports Company were among a number of organisations and individuals mourning the passing of long distance running stalwart Lynette “Granny” Luces yesterday.

Top US brands to be featured at 6th Sport Industry TT

Top US brands to be featured at 6th Sport Industry TT

The presence of the Covid-19 pandemic and diminishing resources available to sport nationally increases the importance of the sixth Annual Sport Industry TT, says president of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC), Brian Lewis.