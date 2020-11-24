Serrette resigns from NACAC

Ephraim Serrette has resigned as treasurer of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC).
In the November 23 edition of the association’s weekly bulletin, “This Week in NACAC”, the appointment of a new treasurer was announced.
“Subsequent to the resignation of Ephraim Serrette the NACAC Executive has selected Mr Glenville Jeffers of St Kitts and Nevis to fill the position of Treasurer (Ag), through to the next Congress scheduled for 2021.”
Serrette was appointed NACAC treasurer in September 2019, after American Stephanie Hightower stepped down to make room on the Executive Council for her compatriot, former triple jump world record holder Willie Banks. Elected as one of 13 IAAF Council members, Banks became an ex officio member of the NACAC executive. With just one person per country allowed on the NACAC Council, Hightower was forced to give up her post as treasurer.
Serrette replaced Hightower. However, the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) president submitted his resignation earlier this month. Serrette, an auditor and accountant by profession, explained the reason for his decision.
“It had to do with my workload here,” the NAAATT boss told the Express. “I have a number of consultancy roles, so I didn’t think I was able to give of my best.”
In a November 14 Express back page story, Serrette said Covid-19 was likely to force cancellation of the 2021 Carifta Games, scheduled for April 3-5 in Bermuda. But in an Express interview, in September, NACAC president Mike Sands said he was confident Carifta 2021 would take place.
The credentials of NACAC’s new treasurer were outlined in the weekly bulletin.
“Mr Jeffers has the distinction of being the youngest Director of the largest commercial house in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, Trading and Development Company (TDC), having served as Chief Accountant with the company for five years and manager of several of its departments before arriving at his current position.
“He is well known in athletics circles throughout NACAC. We welcome Glenville to the NACAC Executive and wish him well.”
The NACAC bulletin commiserated with member countries, Honduras and Nicaragua. The Central American nations “have been the object of much devastation and loss of life that took place with the passage of Hurricane Iota”.
“NACAC is particularly concerned for the peoples of both countries and continues to ask for the full support of our members across the Area and continued prayers. This is a time and opportunity for great solidarity.”
The NACAC bulletin also revealed important developments coming out of the November 18 Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) General Assembly.
“There was an update on the status of the Inaugural Caribbean Games, originally scheduled for 2021. However, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has caused significant economic challenges and CANOC has responded positively to a request from host, Guadeloupe, for a postponement of the Games to 2022. CANOC will soon inform NACAC of the approved date.
“The Assembly also confirmed that the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) originally scheduled for Trinidad and Tobago in August 2021, has been officially postponed. The Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association and the Commonwealth Games Federation are in communication regarding a decision on the event.”