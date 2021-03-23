Serville opens strong

Rae-Anne Serville opened her 2021 outdoor campaign on Saturday with victory at the Trojan Invitational in California, USA. The University of Southern California (USC) student stopped the clock at 53.45 seconds for a comfortable victory in the women’s 400 metres event.
Serville’s clocking earned her fourth spot on the 2021 girls’ under-20 world outdoor performance list. Namibia’s Christine Mbonga is the global leader at 51.59 seconds. Nigerian Imeobong Nse Uko (52.07) and Australia’s Ellie Beer (52.81) are second and third, respectively.
Akanni Hislop was golden in the Louisiana Classic men’s 100m dash. The Louisiana State University (LSU) senior got to the line in a wind-assisted 10.32 seconds.
At the Richard Martin Jr. Invitational, in Arkansas, Safiya John emerged victorious in the women’s 100m hurdles and javelin events. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff sophomore clocked 14.21 seconds in the sprint hurdles and threw 31.44 metres in the javelin. John was 10th overall in the 200m in 25.90
Pine Bluff’s Franklyn Stanislaus won the men’s pole vault with a personal best 3.20m effort. Stanislaus finished fourth in the 110m hurdles in 15.38 seconds, fourth in the javelin with a 35.58m throw and seventh in the discus at 29.30m.
Jerod Elcock bagged bronze in the men’s 200m, the Butler Community College sprinter getting home in 21.63 seconds. There was bronze too for Clement Campbell Jr, the Pine Bluff student finishing third in the men’s triple jump with a 13.67m effort. In the women’s 400m, Pine Bluff athletes Caitlin Ragoonanan and Je-Risa James were fourth and fifth, respectively. Ragoonanan clocked 59.12 seconds and James one minute, 00.16 seconds.
At the Wes Kittley Invitational, in Texas, Talena Murray topped the women’s javelin field. The Angelo State University junior landed the spear 46.30m.
At the Spring Break Classic, in Puerto Rico, Asa Guevara picked up silver in the men’s 200m event. The T&T athlete clocked 20.98 seconds.
In Florida, Kai Selvon seized silver in the Tropical Park Elite Sprints women’s 400m in 56.03 seconds. Andre Marcano finished fourth in the men’s 100m dash in 10.53.
At the Velocity Fest 8 meet, in Jamaica, Emmanuel Callender was fifth in his section and seventh overall in the men’s 100m in 10.86 seconds. And in Nevada, USA, Boise State University sophomore David Pierce was 18th overall in the University of Nevada at Las Vegas (UNLV) Spring Invitational men’s 200m in a wind-assisted 22.05.