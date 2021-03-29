Serville wins again

Rae-Anne Serville’s fine start to her American collegiate career continued with gold at the Aztec Invitational in California, USA, on Saturday. Serville won the women’s 400 metres event, the University of Southern California (USC) freshman stopping the clock at 53.22 seconds.
In February, Serville clocked 54.18 at a meet in Colorado to establish a new Trinidad and Tobago junior (under-20) indoor 400m record. And in her outdoor opener in California, two Saturdays ago, the talented teen was victorious in 53.45.
At the Florida International “Pro Addition” meet, Asa Guevara topped the men’s 400m field. The 25-year-old T&T quartermiler completed his lap of the track in 47.13 seconds.
Sparkle McKnight clocked 57.27 seconds to strike gold in the Texas Relays women’s invitational 400m hurdles. Louisiana State University (LSU) sprinter Akanni Hislop was eighth fastest in the men’s 200m heats in 21.01, but opted out of the final.
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff athlete Safiya John accumulated 5,243 points for ninth spot in the women’s heptathlon.
Angelo State University’s Talena Murray threw 44.41m for 12th spot in a women’s javelin event. University of Colorado student Tamia Badal finished 32nd overall in the women’s 400m hurdles in one minute, 03.25 seconds and 35th in the 100m hurdles in 14.20 seconds.
At the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation (NSAF) USA Meet of Champions, in South Carolina, Taejha Badal picked up two silver medals. The Concordia Lutheran High School student finished second in the Championship girls’ 100m in a personal best 11.57 seconds and second in the 200 in 23.69—also a new personal best. Millbrook High School athlete Dillon Leacock earned silver in the Championship boys’ 400m hurdles in 54.52.
At the Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays, in Mississippi, Tyriq Horsford landed the spear 74.77 metres to finish fourth in the men’s javelin. Grenada’s reigning world champion Anderson Peters was golden at 80.54.
In Texas, Alisha St Louis finished sixth in the Bobcat Invitational women’s triple jump with a 12.06m effort. The Eastern Michigan University senior produced a 5.43m leap for 13th spot in the long jump.
And at the Emporia State Relays, in Kansas, Iowa Western Community College student Justen O’Brien was tenth fastest in the men’s 400m in 49.80 seconds.