SETH THONG went down in the Division A semi-finals of the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Mediterranean Shipping Graded Open Squash Tournament yesterday at the club’s Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
The 14-year-old, who made it all the way to the final when the last tournament in the sport was contested in March last year, was beaten 11-8, 11-3, 11-8 by Julian Chin.
Paul Jerome De Verteuil, who won the title in last year’s event as well as the one in February 2020 a month before the first Covid-19 shutdown, edged fellow national player Brandon De Montrichard 11-6, 6-11, 11-8, 10-12, 11-9 to book his place in last night title match.
After receiving a bye in the first round, the top-seeded former national champ came from behind to defeat fellow former national over-40 champ Peter Pirtheesingh 8-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-8 in Friday night’s quarter-finals.
Playing in his first tournament in over six years, former national champ Josh Pinard defeated his coach David Stone in three straight sets on Thursday to reach the last eight, but was then eliminated 11-8, 11-6, 13-11 by national player Chin.
Thong, the 2019 Caribbean under-13 champ who reached the last 32 in the United States Open Junior Championship at the end of last year, took down Zachary Loquan 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 Friday night to earn his place in yesterday’s final four.
De Montrichard completed the list of semifinalists with victory over Ryan Reid.